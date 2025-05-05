Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5 will be released on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first air on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot across 28 stations nationwide. Soon after, it will be available for streaming locally and internationally.
The previous episode revealed Kanon Hisui's tragic past and how she joined the Green Squadron. For a moment, she thought she had found a new family in them until boss monster Magatia took them away. Since then, she wished to avenge her Green Squadron teammates.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5 will premiere on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to different simulcast schedules and time zones worldwide, the episode may be released the next day in some regions.
The upcoming episode will be titled The Arrival of Green -The Maji Tsuyo Force-.
The fifth episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 2 anime will be released at the following times internationally:
Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5?
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5 will be televised on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot on 28 stations nationwide. The anime will later be aired on BS11 and AT-X.
Additionally, the anime will be available to stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, Hulu, d Anime Store, Lemino, and other platforms.
For anime fans worldwide, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5 will be available to watch online on Disney+. In the United States, the episode will also be available to stream on Hulu.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4 recap
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4, titled Make Our Dreams Come True, Ranger Force, saw Fighter D struggle to reenter Magatia's world when the two police officers from before reached the scene. Fighter D knocked out one of the two policemen and disguised himself to trick Magatia and infiltrate the school again.
Upon infiltrating the world, Fighter D went after Kyousube Wakaba to rescue Kanon Hisui. Fortunately, Hisui gained back her memories and teamed up with Hibiki Sakurama and Mine Gatou to defeat Wakaba. With that, Kanon planned on going after Magatia.
What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5?
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 5 will most likely see Kanon Hisui and Hibiki Sakurama team up with Chidori and Mine Gatou to go after Magatia. While Mine Gatou liked the peaceful school life, Magatia's actions were by no means peaceful. Hence, he could give the Ranger Force a hand.
Additionally, the episode could focus on the Red Keeper, who was desperately trying to hide the Ranger Force's faults.
