Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7: Shinji's scheme halts the brief success of Yuu's business

Premiered on Friday, May 16, 2025, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7 picks up with Rion joining Himari and Yuu as their business partner. The reveal of Yuu as the creator behind the flower accessories briefly boosts their business. However, it’s soon revealed that this surge was orchestrated as part of Shinji’s larger plan. He warns Yuu that this move may bring him some emotional distress, but he’s doing it for Rion’s sake. As predicted, a customer complaint quickly halts their sales, causing a temporary setback for the business and leaving Yuu emotionally shaken by how the situation plays out.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7 begins with Yuu, Himari, and Rion starting to work together as a business trio

Yuu in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7, titled "The Cracked Crocus," opens with the story moving into summer. Yuu jokingly teases Himari, suggesting that her behavior might make others think she wants to date him. Her unexpected blush catches him off guard as he was anticipating a more defensive reaction. However, realizing she’s teasing him in return, Yuu quickly regains his composure.

Trending

Later, the pair meets Rion for a business team meeting. Amid their usual banter and light teasing, they continue business planning when the two girls from the previous episode approach them for custom accessories. One of them, Mao, requests a matching accessory set for her and her boyfriend.

Though Yuu still finds it difficult to interact with customers directly, he makes an effort to improve, recognizing how important it is for a creator and entrepreneur. His effort pays off, as the couple is delighted with the accessory he designs for them.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7: A wave of custom-accessory orders boosts their jewelry business

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7, the store, You, sees a rise in popularity thanks to Mao and her friend’s enthusiastic promotion. Demand grows rapidly, so much so that a rumor begins circulating, claiming that a custom accessory from the store can make one’s crush fall in love with them.

With the influx of orders and his cat making work difficult, Yuu relocates his workspace to Himari’s house temporarily. During a break, Himari offers her lap as a pillow. Though initially hesitant, Yuu accepts.

As Yuu and Himari playfully tease, he brings up the time Himari requested a romance-themed accessory, which had puzzled him, given her usual indifference toward romance. Himari explains that she simply thought Rion’s accessory was cute and wanted one for herself too.

Yuu naps on Himari's lap (Image via J.C.Staff)

Internally, Yuu feels a wave of relief, as he’d worried Himari might have fallen for someone else. Reflecting on his feelings, he realizes that even though he once thought he’d be okay with Himari dating someone someday, he now wants her to stay by his side forever, even if only as best friends. Still, he questions if that desire is selfish and resolves to better himself so he can stand as her equal.

Meanwhile, Himari reflects on how much Yuu has changed since their business took off. While she admires the new passion in him, she’s also afraid, worried he might move ahead and leave her behind. She misses the time they used to spend together, but ultimately feels that these are the happiest days of her life.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7 ends by revealing that the business boom was always doomed to collapse

Yuu is left shattered with the broken accessory (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the closing moments of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7, as Yuu, Himari, and Rion discuss accessory deliveries, Shinji approaches and openly encourages Rion to pursue Yuu, pitting her against Himari.

Moments later, he invites Yuu to speak privately about the future of their store. Shinji reveals that the recent surge in their business was orchestrated by him, but warns Yuu that this may soon lead him to emotional hurt. He admits he’s doing all this for Rion, hinting at a deep personal debt he owes her.

Soon after, Yuu learns the full extent of Shinji’s manipulation. His homeroom teacher arrives with one of Yuu’s accessories and informs him that the parents of the girl who bought it have lodged a complaint, claiming their daughter was pressured into purchasing it at a high price.

Yuu says that they have the delivery record and signed receipt proving the girl had agreed to the price, and explains that their store is legally registered and supervised. Despite the proof, the teacher recommends halting sales for the time being until the issue settles. Both Himari and Rion react furiously to the news.

Meanwhile, the girl who made the complaint throws a tantrum after being rejected by her crush, blaming the accessory for her heartbreak. In a fit of anger, she smashes the accessory on the ground just as Yuu and the girls are passing by. Seeing this visibly upsets Yuu. Himari immediately confronts her, but the girl and her friend walk away.

The episode ends on a somber note as Yuu silently picks up the broken accessory, emotionally torn.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7: A brief review and final thoughts

Yuu and Himari in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7 offers a compelling and emotional installment, with J.C. Staff continuing to uphold their reputation for strong production quality. What starts off as a lighthearted, optimistic episode gradually shifts into more dramatic and emotionally tense territory by the end, adding weight to the narrative tension and drama.

Visually, the episode remains top-tier, with vivid colors, fluid animation, and consistently polished art direction. The voice acting once again shines, adding depth to their respective characters, while the soundtrack does an excellent job of amplifying both the light and heavy moments with fitting musical cues.

Altogether, episode 7 is another impressive entry in this standout Spring 2025 rom-com, successfully blending humor, emotions, and dramatic tension with visual and emotional finesse.

