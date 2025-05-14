The Beginning After the End episode 7 review: A-CAT strikes a healthy balance between character moments and lore development

The Beginning After the End episode 7 premiered on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. This episode of Saikyou no Ousama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru? marks a pivotal point in Arthur’s journey as he finishes training to become a beast tamer.

Ad

Following three years of intense preparation, Arthur finally fully assimilates the beast will within him, which triggers the hatching of the egg given by Sylvia. From it emerges a small black dragon, whom he names Sylvie. After an emotional farewell, Arthur departs for Xyrus City, where he reunites with his parents and meets his younger sister, Eleanor.

Episode 7 stands out as one of the series' most compelling entries so far, highlighting deeper character development and expanded world-building. With noticeable improvements in storytelling, animation, and production quality, the episode marks a strong shift from earlier pacing issues, offering a much more engaging and resonant viewing experience.

Ad

Trending

The Beginning After the End episode 7: A brief synopsis and narrative criticism

Arthur awakens his beast will (Image via Studio A-CAT)

The Beginning After the End episode 7, titled "The King Says Goodbye," delivers an emotionally rich and well-balanced entry, blending character growth, world-building, and key plot developments. Set after a three-year time skip, Arthur continues his beast tamer training with Virion and Tessia.

Ad

Virion explains that the powerful beast will residing in Arthur’s mana core has disrupted his body’s balance, causing him pain. The first step was to help his mana assimilate with his body.

A brief flashback shows that Tessia awakened her mana at age nine, an exceptional feat. In the present, Virion believes it’s time for Arthur to awaken the beast will within him, which could end his pain and complete his transformation into a beast tamer. Upon awakening, Arthur releases a powerful surge of mana and passes out.

Ad

Arthur and Tessia have a bonding moment (Image via Studio A-CAT)

When he wakes, he reveals to Virion that his beast will comes from a dragon. Virion is stunned but suggests that Arthur keep this secret, warning that such a rare will could attract dangerous attention. He also reminds Arthur that he’ll be leaving in four months, though Arthur is reluctant to go.

Ad

That night, the egg given to Arthur by Sylvia finally hatches, revealing a small black dragon who communicates with him telepathically and also gives him a special mark by biting his arm. Arthur names her Sylvie, after her mother. While Tessia is delighted by Sylvie, Virion is shocked.

He deduces that the egg hatched because Arthur successfully integrated the beast will. Still, he reassures Arthur that no one will believe Sylvie is a dragon, which offers some safety. As a beast tamer, Arthur must now develop both his mana core and beast core.

Ad

Arthur, Tessia, and Sylvie (Image via Studio A-Cat)

With his pain gone, Arthur dives back into training and continues to grow stronger. At the cultural festival in Elenoir, he defeats Feyrith in a duel, and the two reconcile, forming a friendship along with Feyrith’s group. As Arthur’s departure nears, Tessia becomes emotional. The two sneak out one night to spend time together, sharing thoughts, hopes, and fears.

Ad

Narratively, The Beginning After the End episode 7 places strong emphasis on emotional depth, character development, and relationship-building. It offers a well-balanced storytelling experience that deepens both the emotional resonance and the series’ lore.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While action takes a backseat once again, the episode shines in portraying meaningful connections, particularly the bond between Arthur and Tessia. Sylvie’s birth adds further intrigue. Arthur’s completing his training and becoming a proper beast tamer pushes his personal growth forward and adds momentum to the overarching plot.

Overall, the episode effectively progresses the story while enriching Arthur’s emotional journey and developmental arc.

The Beginning After the End episode 7: Animation and an overall production criticism

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Beginning After the End episode 7 marks a clear step forward in both production quality and narrative execution. The visuals have finally caught up to the strength of the story, offering smoother, more polished animation that enhances the viewing experience. Episode 7 delivers fluid sequences and a more cohesive aesthetic.

The animation in The Beginning After the End episode 7 shows a clear improvement, shedding the previously criticized slideshow-like feel in favor of a more dynamic and cohesive visual presentation. This upgrade significantly enhances the overall viewing experience.

Ad

Tessia, in The Beginning After the End episode 7 (Image via Studio A-CAT)

Though the episode features limited action, mainly during Arthur’s training with Virion and his exchanges with Tessia, the sequences are more fluid, with smoother transitions that make the combat moments visually pleasing. The continued absence of poorly rendered CGI also helps maintain visual consistency.

Ad

Emotional scenes, which serve as the episode’s core strength, are handled with care and impact, deepening the storytelling depth.

Virion’s Shadow Panther ability is well-executed and visually striking, while the studio’s decision to animate Sylvie traditionally, rather than with poorly rendered CGI, was a wise move. Her design is adorable and expressive, adding the cuteness and personality her character deserves.

The voice cast once again brings emotional weight and nuance to the characters. Keiji Inai’s music continues to elevate the atmosphere, deepening the emotional and visual impact. Altogether, The Beginning After the End episode 7 offers a more refined, emotionally resonant, and engaging experience, raising expectations for what’s to come in future episodes.

Ad

Final thoughts

Arthur reunites with his parents in The Beginning After the End episode 7 (Image via Studio A-CAT)

In conclusion, The Beginning After the End episode 7 builds on the momentum established in the previous episode, portraying continued improvements in both storytelling and production quality. This emotionally resonant and visually as well as narratively polished installment offers a noticeable step up from the show’s earlier, less consistent episodes.

Ad

With stronger storytelling direction and refined audio-visual execution, the series is gradually shaping into a worthy adaptation of TurtleMe’s beloved webtoon. If this upward trend continues, it could very well establish itself as a standout title of the Spring 2025 season.

For now, fans can remain hopeful and hang tight as the series slowly inches closer to fulfilling its long-held potential.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More