To Be Hero X episode 6 review: A Spring 2025 masterpiece that continues to remain at peak

To Be Hero X episode 6 brings another standout entry, reinforcing the series' reputation as one of Spring 2025’s strongest titles. Aired on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 9:30 AM JST, the episode moves Yang Cheng’s story forward as he rises to viral fame as "new E-Soul", with Shang Chao stepping in as his manager.

However, the rapid surge in attention draws backlash from the original E-Soul’s team, placing the group in a dangerous spotlight. The episode culminates in a shocking and tragic turn with the sudden assassination of Shang Chao right before Yang Cheng and Xia Qing’s eyes.

Amid its action-hero-promotional themes, episode 6 also adds an emotional touch through the evolving relationship between Yang Cheng and Xia Qing.

In general, episode 6 continues to showcase the show’s signature strengths like top-tier animation, impressive visual direction, and exceptional sound design, paired with intense storytelling and emotional twists, resulting in a well-rounded, masterfully executed entry.

To Be Hero X episode 6 review: A spectacular showcase of narrative and production excellence

To Be Hero X episode 6: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Yang Cheng enjoys his new life as E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Directed by Li Haoling, the collaboration between Bilibili, Aniplex, and BeDream once again delivers a visually and narratively powerful episode with To Be Hero X episode 6. This entry deepens the shifting character arcs by further exploring their lives.

The story masterfully weaves compelling plot development with a tragic twist in the end, paired with stunning animation, moving music, and precise direction, making for another standout installment filled with character development, emotional weight, and rising tension.

Titled "Two E-Souls," the episode begins with Shang Chao informing Yang Cheng that a video of him saving Pomelo has gone viral, boosting his Trust Value and granting him new powers, as the public hails him the New E-Soul, who, unlike the original, has revealed his face.

Cheng as the new E-Soul in To Be Hero X episode 6 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

At Uncle Rock’s cafe, they start promoting Cheng as the New E-Soul through events with children. Uncle Rock then appoints Shang Chao as Cheng’s manager to handle promotions.

Meanwhile, the real E-Soul’s manager expresses concern over Cheng’s popularity, though E-Soul himself appears indifferent. With Shang managing him, Cheng’s popularity and hero work expand rapidly. Xia tells Cheng that Shang has asked her out, although she hasn’t responded yet. Shang also finds a new office space for their management activities.

As Cheng’s fame grows, the police suddenly arrive at his door, accusing him of staging the Pomelo rescue to gain attention under E-Soul’s name. However, Shang Chao counters with evidence, and Enlighter’s support proves Cheng’s innocence. He is released and continues to amass supporters.

The news announces Cheng as the new E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Later, while Cheng and Xia are en route to meet Shang at the office, a masked biker mistakes Shang for Cheng and shoots him at the door, as he was wearing an E-Soul helmet, likely intended to be Cheng’s new outfit. The episode ends on a tragic cliffhanger as Cheng and Xia arrive just moments too late, horrified at the sight of a bleeding Shang.

With direction by Kōdai Kakimoto and a script by Yuniko Ayana, To Be Hero X episode 6 excels in narrative progression. The storytelling carefully charts Cheng’s transformation from a powerless unknown to an admired hero. Emotional moments through Cheng’s arc, his deepening bond with Xia, and Shang’s proposal add depth to their character arcs.

Shang’s arrest enhances his character, while Enlighter’s presence contributes to the unfolding drama. The emotional beats resonate strongly, and although sparse, the action scenes are neatly executed and amplify the narrative. The conflict with the real E-Soul’s team adds intrigue, and Shang’s assassination builds suspense and mystery, suggesting a larger plot targeting Cheng.

With smooth pacing, strong character work, and top-tier production, To Be Hero X episode 6 continues the show’s streak of delivering exceptional episodes.

To Be Hero X episode 6: An overall production criticism

The collaboration between Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, and Paper Plane Animation Studio once again delivers an outstanding installment with To Be Hero X episode 6. Beyond its compelling narrative developments, episode 6 stands out for its consistently high production quality.

The show’s trademark blend of 2D and 3D animation continues to impress with its visual and aesthetic impact. While 2D animation again appears less frequently in this episode, primarily in flashbacks and Cheng’s anxiety-driven moments after his arrest, it remains as visually powerful and stylized as ever, adding emotional depth and weight to those key scenes.

An unidentified person shoots Shang Chao (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The 3D animation dominates To Be Hero X episode 6 and is executed with remarkable consistency and finesse. Special highlights include Cheng’s hero moments, where dynamic choreography and fluid movement showcase the studios' technical expertise, perfectly merging stunning action with narrative substance.

Voice acting continues to be exceptional, with the cast imbuing each character with emotional impact. Character designs remain visually compelling, contributing to the show’s distinct visual identity.

The soundtracks and music, composed by acclaimed artists like Hiroyuki Sawano, KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and others, elevate the overall experience further, intensifying each scene and seamlessly enhancing the atmosphere, pushing the anime’s cinematic quality to new heights.

Final thoughts

To Be Hero X has consistently demonstrated its caliber as one of the finest anime productions in recent memory, firmly establishing its place as a standout of the medium.

Now six episodes in, the series not only lives up to the immense expectations surrounding it but continues to exceed them, raising the bar with each new installment. With its sixth consecutive high-quality episode, the anime maintains its impeccable streak, marking itself as a major highlight of the Spring 2025 season.

To Be Hero X episode 6 deepens the plot by continuing to progress the story of the second protagonist, adding emotional nuance and layered storytelling that complements Lin Ling’s arc and further enriches the overall experience.

