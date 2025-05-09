Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7 is set to be released on Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. In Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu suru? (Iya, Shinai!!) episode 6, as Himari is unable to host the night-over study session with Rion, the gathering moves to Yuu’s house.

Ad

Since Himari has a student council meeting, Rion and Yuu begin studying alone. During their time together, it's revealed that Rion has already confessed her feelings to Yuu, though he continues to turn her down. When Himari learns of this, Rion acknowledges her missteps and expresses her intention to win over both Himari and Yuu in her own way.

She also officially becomes part of their business. However, Hibari advises Himari to be honest about her own emotions if she genuinely wants a chance with Yuu.

Ad

Trending

As such, episode 7 is likely to focus on Himari opening up about her feelings to both Yuu and Rion, and may also explore the consequences of Rion becoming their business partner.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7 release date, time, and countdown

Himari in episode 6 (Image via J.C.Staff)

As previously stated, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7, titled "Cracked Crocus," is scheduled to be released on various Japanese TV platforms on Friday, May 16, 2025. For most international fans, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making the English-subtitled episode accessible on the same date at varying times.

Ad

The release timings for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, May 16 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Friday, May 16 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, May 16 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 16 1:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, May 16 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 16 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, May 16 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, May 16 11:00 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode will air on several television networks across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST.

Subsequent broadcasts will follow on BS Asahi on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 11 PM JST, Kansai TV on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 2:24 AM JST, and TV Miyazaki on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 1:24 AM JST. Japanese viewers can also stream this debut anime on various online platforms. ABEMA is going to stream simultaneously with the TV broadcast.

Ad

The three become business partners (Image via J.C.Staff)

Afterward, it will become available on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and other sites, starting Wednesday, May 21, 2025, after 10:30 PM JST.

Ad

For most international viewers, Crunchyroll is streaming this Spring 2025 anime, allowing viewers across the globe to enjoy Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7.

A brief synopsis of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6

Rion's confession (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 6, titled "The Scent of Cherry Sage," unfolds after Rion decided to join Yuu and Himari’s study session and stay over at Himari’s place. When Hibari refuses to let Rion join, Himari persuades Yuu to host the session at his home. Due to a student council meeting, Himari asks Rion and Yuu to start without her.

Ad

Nervous about being alone together, both Rion and Yuu try to keep things casual. However, Yuu returns from making tea to find Rion lying on his bed, hugging his pillow. She then confesses her feelings to him, a confession that, as revealed in a flashback, she had already made during the time Yuu and Himari were fighting.

Although Yuu has turned her down both then and now, Rion remains persistent. When she later falls asleep and hugs Yuu in her sleep, Himari and Yuu’s sister, Sakura, walk in, catching them in a comical moment. After a round of awkward explanations and apologies, it’s clear to everyone that Rion’s feelings are serious.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Afterward, Yuu explains to Himari that while Rion was his first love, he’s unsure if those feelings remain. Rion, acknowledging she acted impulsively, promises to win over both Himari and Yuu in her own way without taking Himari’s role. She asks to join their business, which Yuu and Himari accept.

In the final scenes, Hibari advises Himari to be honest about her feelings, warning that if she continues to hold back, she may lose Yuu to Rion. Himari takes his advice seriously, and the episode closes with their typical humorous banter.

Ad

What to expect in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7? (speculative)

Himari convincing Yuu with her cuteness (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7, the narrative is expected to center on Himari opening up about her true feelings to both Yuu and Rion, potentially stirring another shift in their evolving relationship dynamic.

Ad

Additionally, with Rion now officially joining their business venture in episode 6, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 7 will likely explore her new role and whether her involvement affects the current partnership between Himari and Yuu.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More