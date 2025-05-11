To Be Hero X episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 7 is slated to be released on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and various other Japanese networks as per the series' official site. The episode will also be digitally accessible to international audiences on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

The previous episode explored Yang Cheng's life as the new E-Soul after his rescue act went viral online. As a result, Yang's Trust Value shot up. In addition, Shang Chao became Yang Cheng's manager. He stabilized Yang's uncontrollable jolts of electricity and guided him to his debut as the new E-Soul.

On the other hand, the original E-Soul's popularity took a hit as a result of Yang Cheng's rise. However, someone framed Yang Cheng when his popularity was at its peak. Thankfully, Shang Chao and Enlighter came to the boy's rescue. However, considering the way the latest episode ended on an enticing cliffhanger, fans can't wait to see what happens next in To Be Hero X episode 7.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 7.

To Be Hero X episode 7 release date and time

Yang Cheng as E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

As per the donghua's official website and the complete release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 7 will be released on May 18, 2025, at 9:30 am JST.

Yet, due to the varying time zones and the simulcast differences, many interested viewers can watch To Be Hero X episode 7 on May 17, 2025.

The release dates and timings for To Be Hero X episode 7, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, May 17, 2025 5:30 PM Central Standard Time Saturday, May 17, 2025 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, May 17, 2025 8:30 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, May 17, 2025 9:30 PM British Summer Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 1:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 2:30 Am Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 6:00 AM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 8:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 10 AM

Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 7?

Shang Chao, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 7 will be broadcast on Fuji TV and various other Japanese networks. Furthermore, the hit title from the Spring 2025 season will be available on U-NEXT, Hulu, d Anime Store, Amazon Prime, and other digital platforms in Japan.

On the other hand, interested viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, CIS, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and India can enjoy To Be Hero X episode 7 on Crunchyroll. Additionally, fans from selected regions can watch the episode on Bilibili Global.

To Be Hero X episode 6 recap

Xia Qing and Yang Cheng in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The episode commenced with Yang Cheng finishing the formalities at the police station after apprehending the perpetrators. After that, he joined Xia Qing and Little Pomelo, who waited for him outside. Xia Qing wondered why the kidnappers went after Little Pomelo. At that moment, Shang Chao arrived at the scene and told them that it was possibly due to money.

According to him, the assailants resorted to kidnapping to make their living. On the other hand, Yang Cheng experienced sudden jolts of electricity coursing throughout his body. He also felt slightly numb after the incident. At that moment, Shang Chao showed him an online clip of him fighting against the perpetrators as E-Soul.

Shang Chao tells Yang Cheng about his viral video (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Interestingly, the video garnered over a million likes. Shang Chao surmised that Yang Cheng's current condition could be due to the overwhelming public response. Later at night, Yang texted Xia Qing and discovered that she was aware of his identity as the E-Soul actor. She mentioned that she had known from the time when Little Pomelo took her to his shows.

Yang Cheng became embarrassed as he didn't know how he could face the girl. Yet, the next day, he went to the cafe with Xia Qing, where a young kid identified him as the new E-Soul. The boy shook hands with Yang Cheing. However, Yang's uncontrollable electricity coursed through his body and made his hair all scruffy.

Uncle Rock then urged Yang Cheng to help him in his business. At night, Rock asked Yang whether he had thought about hiring a manager. However, the boy said he didn't have money. Uncle Rock smiled and assured him that he had already found someone. The episode revealed that Shang Chao was interested in becoming Yang's manager in the hero business.

Yang Cheng, Xia Qing, and Shang Chao (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

He created a stabilizing gear and helped him debut as the new E-Soul. Meanwhile, Yang Cheng's rise as the E-Soul plummeted the original E-Soul's popularity. On the other hand, Yang was overjoyed to experience his heroic life. Eventually, Shang Chao convinced his father, Mr. Shang, to sponsor Yang Cheng as the new E-Soul.

He also spent a lot of money to build a professional gear for Yang Cheng. Shang Chao was fully committed to ensuring that Yang would become the new hero the younger generation wanted. Everything went smoothly until Yang was framed for a crime he hadn't committed. The police arrested him on the grounds of orchestrating Little Pomelo's murder.

In fact, the original assailants testified to receiving orders directly from Yang Cheng. However, Shang Chao arrived at the scene with decisive proof of Yang's innocence. In fact, he summoned Enlighter, who explained that Yang didn't have the financial backing to carry out such an operation.

Shang Chao wearing the E-Soul mask (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

As a result, the authorities deemed Yang Cheng innocent. Following his release, Yang Cheng was welcomed warmly as the new E-Soul. After that, the episode featured a moment between Yang and Xia, where the former apologized to the girl for lying to her. Xia said it was fine, but she urged him to be courageous and honest in the future.

Meanwhile, Shang Chao prepared the pro-E-Soul costume for Yang Cheng. He put on the E-Soul mask to show Yang Cheng. However, a mysterious person arrived at the scene and shot him dead in front of Yang Cheng and Xia Qing. The episode shockingly ended with Shang's death.

What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 7?

According to the preview video released by the donghua's official staff, To Be Hero X episode 7 will show Yang Cheng trying to find the shooter's identity. As per the video, Yang was able to identify the shooter vaguely. On the other hand, the original E-Soul's manager asked him if he was aware of the consequences of the public's acceptance of the new E-Soul.

Meanwhile, Yang Cheng has fully embraced his identity as the new E-Soul. According to the video, To Be Hero X episode 7 will show Yang Cheng challenging the real E-Soul to a duel on the 34th E-Soul Anniversary. As such, the episode could finally reveal Shang Chao's killer and show a fascinating battle between the two E-Souls.

