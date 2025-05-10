Fire Force season 3 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fire Force season 3 episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 1:53 am JST on TBS, CBC, and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. After that, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and other digital platforms, with English subs.

The previous episode continued the fierce battle between Shinra and Burns at the annex of Fuchu Prison. Burns refused to evade any of Shinra's attacks as he believed in his ideal. Likewise, Shinra didn't back down and continued to showcase his flames with all his might.

The episode captured Shinra's heroic desire versus Burns's unshakable will as the Servant of God. In the end, Shinra's resolve prevailed, as he broke through Burns's defense. However, given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Fire Force season 3 episode 7.

Fire Force season 3 episode 7 release date and time

Leonard Burns in the anime (Image via David Production)

As per the anime's official website and the full release schedule, Fire Force season 3 episode 7 will be released on May 17, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. Yet, due to the differences in time zones and simulcast times, most fans can watch the episode on May 16, 2025.

Here are the release dates and times for Fire Force season 3 episode 7, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, May 16, 2025 11 AM Central Standard Time Friday, May 16, 2025 1 PM Eastern Standard Time Friday, May 16, 2025 2 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, May 16, 2025 3 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 16, 2025 7 PM Central European Time Friday, May 16, 2025 8 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 16, 2025 11:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, May 17, 2025 2 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, May 17, 2025 3:30 AM

Where to watch Fire Force season 3 episode 7?

Sho Kusakabe in the episode (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 7 will be broadcast on local Japanese networks like CBC, TBS, MBS, and later on NBC and BS-TBS. Additionally, anime lovers in Japan can catch the episode on Netflix Japan.

On the other hand, fans from global regions, excluding Japan, China, Macau, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Taiwan, can stream Fire Force season 3 episode 7 on Crunchyroll, as per the platform's Spring 2025 line-up.

Fire Force season 3 episode 6 recap

Leonard Burns in his younger days (Image via David Production)

The episode continued the events from the previous installment and began with Shinra Kusakabe's fierce battle against Leonard Burns. The Commander of Company One refused to dodge any of Shinra's attacks as he wanted to test the boy's heroic spirit. At the same time, he believed in himself as the Empire's ultimate defense.

The episode then delved into a flashback and showed Leonard Burns's past, including how he received the title Leonard from the Emperor. Another flashback scene with Joker revealed Burns's ideals as a devotee. He mentioned how his confrontation with the Evangelist gave his prayers meaning.

Shinra Kusakabe, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Following the flashbacks, the chapter returned to the battle. Shinra demonstrated his Corna and other forms of attacks, but they did nothing to Leonard Burns. At that moment, Shinra realized that he needed to accelerate to stand a chance against his opponent. Doing so, he achieved an Adolla Link. Interestingly, the Adolla Link reverberated with Sho, who confronted his childhood memories of Shinra.

He wondered who this "brother" was. Meanwhile, the episode delved into a flashback to reveal Leonard Burns's unyielding devotion to God and the Empire. It was revealed that the Emperor granted Burns the name Leonard. Since then, he had been serving the Empire as its shield. The episode then showcased Burns's power, as he achieved the fifth stage of the Voltage Nova.

Shinra kicks Leonard Burns (Image via David Production)

As a result, Burns's visage changed, and he was enveloped in flames resembling a lion. However, Burns's form wasn't enough to stop Shinra's accelerated kick, as he penetrated his defense. In the aftermath, Shinra Kusakabe noticed that Burns hadn't broken a sweat, while he was drenched.

Burns finally acknowledged Shinra, and he rested his hope on the younger generation. Elsewhere, Dragon demonstrated a hyperbeam. Maki attempted to resist the flames, but realized that everyone might die from the attack. Yet, they miraculously survived, thanks to the Evangelist's grace. Meanwhile, Hauma asked the White-clad members to eliminate everyone but the Pillars.

Dragon, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Elsewhere, Leonard Burns got impaled by his doppelganger, which emerged from the shadows behind him. Burns then asked Shinra to escape. Unfortunately, the doppelganger took Burns to the Adolla through a portal.

On the other hand, Inca and others began their onslaught. However, a familiar figure arrived at the battlefield, and it was none other than Benimaru Shinmon, disguised as the Moonlight Mask.

What to expect in Fire Force season 3 episode 7? (speculative)

Benimaru as Moonlight Mask (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 7 will continue the adaptation from chapter 196 onwards and show Benimaru Shinmon showcase his powers against the White-clad members.

On the other hand, the episode could show Shinra and Joker saving Akitaru Obi, who still has the Infernal Bugs on his body. After joining his Captain, Shinra might decide on his next course of action.

