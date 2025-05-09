Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 is set to release on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 12:26 am JST according to the series’ official website. Following the full exploration of Tasuku Tsubakino’s backstory and origins, fans are expecting the series to get back to the action with its next installment.

While pre-release leaks are all but guaranteed not to come, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 release date and time

Tsubakino's love for Ito may play a role in the conflict Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 will presumably introduce (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 will air on Japanese television networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, May 16, 2025. Most international regions will see this translate to a release sometime on May 15 locally as well. However, a select few overseas audiences will instead receive the installment early the next day. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8:26AM, Thursday, May 15, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:26AM, Thursday, May 15, 2025 British Summer Time 4:26PM, Thursday, May 15, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5:26PM, Thursday, May 15, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:56PM, Thursday, May 15, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:26PM, Thursday, May 15, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:26AM, Friday, May 16, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56AM, Friday, May 16, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7

Whatever Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7's conflict is, fans can expect protagonist Haruka Sakura to be at its center (Image via CloverWorks)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. The platform's reveal of its full lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime season confirmed this.

The series is also streaming on Crunchyroll with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs in addition to the original subtitled version.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 recap

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 began with Tasuku Tsubakino, Haruka Sakura, Hayato Suo, and Akihiko Nirei heading to the house of an old man named Ito. Tsubakino explained they were going there to help out with whatever chores he had, as well as provide company and help lift his spirits.

Tsubakino explained he had been in a funk since his wife died a year ago. Upon arriving, they all helped out a bit before sitting down to eat together.

After this first meeting, Tsubakino explained that he had always hidden his preference for cute things when he was young in an effort to fit in. He then met Yui and Ito by chance one day, being taken aback at how stylish they were.

He continued to spend time with them likewise, eventually seeing Yui getting ready one day. She encouraged him to try on lipstick after he hesitated, which caused him to break down crying over not being normal and liking feminine and cute things.

However, Yui and Ito encouraged him to be true to himself, hence why Tsubakino felt he owed this help to Ito. The next day, they got Ito to open up about his wife. It was eventually revealed that since Yui died, Ito had been questioning if she was ever happy in their marriage.

Sakura and co helped prove to him that she truly was happy via a special moment they had. The episode ended with Tsubakino and Ito having a tender moment together.

What to expect from Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 (speculative)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 7 should begin setting up the next antagonistic group or conflict of the anime’s second season. This seems especially likely given the series’ recent emphasis on character development and slice-of-life-esque activities.

Likewise, given episode 6’s focus on Tsubakino and Ito, the pair will likely be at the core of this next conflict.

Season 2 episode 7 should also begin elaborating on the true leader of KEEL, a plot point which has been dormant since the earlier episodes of the season. It’s likewise possible that whoever the true leader of KEEL is may also have a hand in the presumably soon-to-come conflict.

