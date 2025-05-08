Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6: Tsubakino's origins revealed via Sakura and co helping a Furin citizen

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 was expected to focus primarily on further developing Tasuku Tsubakino on his date with protagonist Haruka Sakura. Officially released on Thursday, May 8, 2025, the installment did exactly that, but in a slightly different way than fans were expecting heading into its release.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 also continued some plot points from the previous installment, such as Tsubakino’s apparent crush on Hajime Umemiya. The episode also brought Sakura’s issues with romance back into play, which ended up proving to be an integral part of the episode’s narrative.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 sees Tsubakino’s love for Umemiya confirmed

Brief episode recap

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 began with a flashback to Tasuku Tsubakino’s youth. He explained he was always fascinated by “cute and pretty things,” but had never told anyone about it. He said this was so his “abnormal self” could live in another world. Focus then returned to the present, where Haruka Sakura and Tsubakino were on their date. Hayato Suo and Akihiko Nirei were also present, with the latter asking where they were going.

Tsubakino explained they were visiting an old man named Ito whose wife passed away a year ago in order to check up on him. Suo asked what they had to do, but Tsubakino said it was as simple as spending time with him and helping out with chores. Ito was shown to be very spirited and happy, and also quite close with Tsubakino. Ito commented on the unique features of the first-year trio before telling a story about his wife.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 then saw Tsubakino, Suo, and Nirei begin helping Ito with some chores. After looking lost for a second, Ito gave him a task as well, with Sakura stumbling into a very full closet. They all then ate food together, where Tsubakino suggested he and Ito also go on a date soon since the weather was getting nice. The conversation also revealed that the clothes Sakura had found were his wife’s which he decided to keep.

Tsubakino's origins are fully elaborated on in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 (Image via CloverWorks)

Sakura and co departed after several hours, with Tsubakino expressing joy that Ito seemed to be in high spirits. However, he also expressed a desire to get him to a point where he was genuinely having fun again. He explained that he owed a lot to Ito and his wife for loving him for who he truly was. This prompted another flashback to Tsubakino’s youth, where he hid his true feelings and preferences in order to fit in with other boys his age.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 saw him meet a very stylishly-dressed Ito one day while walking home from school. Ito’s outfit left an impression on Tsubakino, who went with Ito back to his home and met his wife Yui. The pair noticed he seemed upset or bothered by something, with Tsubakino explaining he found her clothes very pretty. Ito invited Tsubakino to come by again and see Yui’s stylish clothes, which led to him spending significant time with the couple.

One day, he walked in on Yui applying lipstick and getting ready. She asked him what he thought, to which he said he didn’t know since he was a boy. After she left the room, he reached for her lipstick but hesitated. However, she saw this and encouraged him to try it, with Ito seeing this after and saying he looked good. Tsubakino began crying after realizing how happy he was about this, questioning why he thought it was so pretty and why he wasn’t normal.

Expand Tweet

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 saw him lament having to lie to his friends or family and express a desire to “be normal” by liking what everyone else likes. Yui instead asked if he knew what high heels were, explaining that they were once considered men’s shoes. She also explained that makeup once lacked its contemporary feminine connotations. She said that while the distinction between man and woman was important, it was only one small part of a person.

Ito furthered that the origins of things like high heels and makeup weren’t based on gender, but on aesthetic. Yui then said that he shouldn’t look at what he likes as being a boy or a girl, but simply as liking it because of who he is. Ito furthered that “normal” is an ambiguous concept which always changes, and that he should do what he likes instead. Yui and Ito then said they loved Tsubakino for loving what he loves by being who he is and wants to be.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 then returned to the present, where Tsubakino said they helped him realize he wasn’t alone anymore. Likewise, he said it was now his turn to do that for Ito. Nirei began crying after hearing this story, and immediately signed himself, Suo, and Sakura up to help however they could. Tsubakino was excited to hear this, calling them all such great children before saying they should go back tomorrow.

Sakura's distaste for romance proved integral to lifting Ito's spirits in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 (Image via CloverWorks)

Upon returning the next day, they began looking at Ito’s photo albums. This led to Tsubakino explaining Sakura’s penchant for getting embarrassed by romance. However, Sakura explained that the photo of Yui and Ito which highlighted this aspect of his behavior reminded him of how Tsubakino looks when talking to Umemiya. Tsubakino coyly thanked him for saying he looked that cute, but stopped when realizing Ito had begun crying at Sakura’s words.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 saw him explain he had been questioning if Yui was truly happy since she died given their marriage was an arranged one. Likewise, Sakura’s words clearly reassured him of these thoughts which had been bothering him. Tsubakino also shared his thoughts that Yui truly did love her, as did Nirei and Suo in the episode’s final scenes.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

While season 2 episode 6 didn’t quite go the direction fans were expecting, it did at least fully develop and introduce Tasuku Tsubakino’s character. Likewise, Haruka Sakura also receives his own development from the installment’s events, albeit to a much lesser degree. With this episode having such a heavy focus on characters and slice-of-life-esque events, it’s expected that the series will get back to the action in its next release.

