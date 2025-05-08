Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 preview teases details of Sakura and Tsubakino's date

Wednesday, May 7, 2025, saw the plot details and preview images for Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 officially released via the anime’s official website and X (formerly Twitter) account. While no video trailer for the episode was shared, fans won’t have to wait long to see these scenes in motion with its official release in Japan coming on Thursday, May 8.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 seems set to pick up immediately where the previous issue left off, resuming the gathering on the rooftop of Furin High School. However, the episode’s synopsis suggests that it quickly shifts focus to what fans are particularly excited about in the coming date between Haruka Sakura and Tasuku Tsubakino.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 preview sees a new character introduced via Sakura and Tsubakino’s date

The Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 synopsis begins with the episode’s title, Secret Feelings. It then continues with a focus on the meeting Bofurin leader Hajime Umemiya called in the previous episode. It describes Tsubakino telling Sakura that he’s glad they finally met, describing him as the leader of the Jikoku team. The synopsis also emphasizes that Tsubakino’s interest in Sakura primarily came from his lack of prejudice towards his unique clothing style.

The synopsis also confirms what fans previously thought in that Sakura and Tsubakino’s date won’t simply be the two of them. Akihiko Nirei and Hayato Suo are said to accompany the pair. While it’s not specified here, it’s also likely that Tsubakino’s vice captains, Seiryu and Uryu Sakaki, will also be attending the “date.” This would likewise provide some narrative parity, given that Nirei and Suo are Sakura’s vice captains and also attending.

The Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 synopsis then ends by saying that the four of them go to the house of an old man named Ito. This old man is seemingly featured in one of the preview screenshots, seen wearing glasses and smiling. Based on his overall design and gray hair, he appears to be someone in his mid-60s at the absolute youngest. Unfortunately, little else can be gleaned from the lone preview image featuring this new character.

The other preview images focus on the other four characters, with one showing Sakura seemingly angry and embarrassed, given his expression and flushed face. Tsubakino is seen in another photo seemingly winking at someone with a confident and joyous expression. The final image sees Nirei and Suo happily smiling while Sakura scowls. The trio appears to be in a house here, so it’s likely this is an image of their first meeting with Ito.

The official website also confirms the main staff for the episode. Hiroshi Seko is credited for the screenplay, with Tanaka Shiori credited for screenplay cooperation. Soshi Ninomiya is credited for storyboard and direction, with Hiroshi Kawakami credited as the chief animation director. Additionally credited animation directors include Hayashi Shugin, Nakakuma Taichi, Komaru Toshiyuki, and Fincrossed Studio.

Final thoughts

The new character introduced in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 will likely hold some significance for Tsubakino's character (Image via CloverWorks)

While there isn’t a lot of new information from the Wind Breaker season 2 episode 6 preview material, it at least confirms fans’ major expectations from the episode. The confirmed introduction of a new character is also exciting, and may be what leads to the series’ next conflict. Fans will know for sure once the upcoming installment is officially released in Japan on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

