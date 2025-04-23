10 anime characters like Hayato Suo from Wind Breaker

Since the debut of Wind Breaker season 2, fans have been on the lookout for anime characters like Hayato Suo. The character is part of the main protagonist trio, known for his clean looks and calm demeanor. Underneath his looks is a monster that only comes out on specific occasions. Moreover, as fans have already witnessed, this monster isn't something anyone would dare challenge.

Despite all this, Hayato Suo is one of the most mysterious anime characters about whom the series is yet to reveal anything, even though the source material (manga) is almost 200 chapters in. So, this article will list 10 anime characters like Hayato Suo who share similarities with the beauty king of CloverWorks' anime adaptation.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the author's opinion.

Frieren, Nagisa, and 8 other anime characters like Hayato Suo from Wind Breaker

1) Nagisa Shiota (Assassination Classroom)

Nagisa as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

The central protagonist of Assassination Classroom, Nagisa Shiota, is one of the few anime characters like Hayato Suo, as both characters are fond of keeping their aces up their sleeves unless trouble arrives.

Often compared to the speed of a snake, Nagisa is also one of the strongest characters from his anime, whom no one dared to challenge after he became a teacher. Moreover, like Suo, Nagisa is fond of keeping a prim and proper look every time.

2) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Satoru Gojo is a supporting character from Jujutsu Kaisen, more commonly referred to as the strongest sorcerer. As one of the anime characters like Hayato Suo, Gojo shares the same aloof personality as the Wind Breaker character whenever there isn't any trouble.

However, whenever a challenge arrives, both are ready to jump into disregarding their opponents' strength. Another key similarity between these two, which adds to making Gojo one of the anime characters like Wind Breaker, is how they reveal their strength according to the abilities of their opponents, showcasing their control over nerves.

3) Shigeo Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)

Kageyama as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

One of the anime characters, like Hayato Suo, Shigeo Kageyama, is the main character of Mob Psycho 100. Similar to the Wind Breaker character, Shigeo is also someone who hardly reveals his true potential.

However, unlike Suo, Shigeo is scared of revealing his actual strength as he has no control over it. Fortunately, by the end of Mob Psycho 100, the character regained his control over his powers, becoming the spitting image of Hayato Suo.

4) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Kakashi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake, also referred to as the copy ninja, is one of the few anime characters like Hayato Suo. As the wielder of the overpowered doujutsu, Sharingan, Kakashi hides his potential unless it is urgently needed.

Moreover, similar to Hayato Suo, Kakashi is all about maintaining a proper appearance in the masses. Another element that makes Kakashi one of the anime characters like Hayato Suo is that both hide a part of their faces, even though Suo's reason behind this is yet to be revealed.

5) Shiba Tatsuya (The Irregular at Magic High School)

Shiba Tatsuya as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

The Irregular at the First Magic High School, Shiba Tatsuya, is one of the anime characters like Hayato Suo. On the outside, Tatsuya is just another person with no affinity for magic.

However, he hides immense knowledge of magic, making him capable of defeating the strongest magic users. Just like Suo, Shiba hides his true potential for the welfare of his loved ones, which in the case of the Irregular at Magic High School character is his sister, Shiba Miyuki.

6) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The hero capable of defeating anyone with a single punch, Saitama, is the central protagonist of One Punch Man and one of the anime characters like Hayato Suo. Both Suo and Saitama hide their true powers from the masses.

Even though they might not share the same manners and love for keeping a prudish appearance in society, their true abilities might rank as one of the strongest fighters in their universes.

7) Kiyotaka Ayanokoji (Classroom of the Elite)

Ayanokoji as seen in the anime (Image via Lerche)

The secretive mastermind who hides his true potential to stay away from the spotlight, Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, is the central protagonist of Classroom of the Elite and one of the anime characters like Hayato Suo.

Just like Suo, Ayanokoji has always kept his true powers hidden unless they are urgently needed to save someone. Moreover, both characters have also showcased proper appearance in public.

8) Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Frieren as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren is the central protagonist of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and one of the anime characters, like Hayato Suo. Despite being one of the strongest beings in the world, Frieren tends to hide her true powers like the Wind Breaker character.

These two also have many differences in their lifestyles, including how Frieren is lazy and Suo is active. However, both are possessive of their loved ones and might cross all limits to save them from trouble. Moreover, both have a playful side that is only reserved for their friends.

9) Makoto Misumi (Tsukinichi: Moonlight Fantasy)

Makoto as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Makoto Misumi is the central protagonist of Tsukinichi: Moonlight Fantasy and one of the anime characters like Hayato Suo. Makoto is fond of keeping his true powers hidden to see if people discriminate against him based on his appearance.

Moreover, his true powers are also used whenever someone threatens his village, making him a spitting image of the Wind Breaker character in terms of personality.

10) Shunsui Kyoraku (Bleach)

Kyoraku as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot Films)

The captain of the 1st and 13th Division of the Soul Society, Shunsui Kyoraku, is one of the anime characters like Hayato Suo. From the outside, Shinsui looks like an irresponsible captain who only likes to play with his subordinates.

However, on the inside, he hides a beast capable of overpowering the strongest of opponents, just like Hayato Suo. Moreover, both characters' obsession with staying well-dressed in public also makes them peas of the same pod.

Final Thoughts

Hayato Suo is a unique play on an overpowered anime character. While it might be hard to find anime characters like Hayato Suo who capture the exact image of the Wind Breaker character, some characters resemble in in some departments, which were mentioned in this article. So, if fans want to experience anime with characters like Suo, these recommendation should be their go-to.

