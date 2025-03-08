One Punch Man season 3 teaser divides the fandom

On March 7, 2025, fans finally received the long-awaited One Punch Man Season 3 teaser trailer, ending a six-year wait. The preview failed to bring community members together but instead triggered heated discussions throughout social media platforms.

The preview footage ignited strong disagreements among fans who expressed both excitement and disappointment while debating the animation quality and production value and questioning if the new season could bring back the original magic.

The heated discussions highlight the passionate expectations that built up over the long break between seasons. While some celebrate the return, others feel let down, making the teaser’s release a source of division rather than the unifying moment it intended.

The return of One Punch Man season 3

Six years passed since Season 2 aired in 2019 before the One Punch Man Season 3 teaser was released. The short teaser gives viewers a preview of the Monster Association Arc which many manga readers view as the series' most intense story arc. According to reports, the teaser was primarily the work of a single animator, which has become a significant talking point among fans.

The production of the anime moved from Madhouse to J.C. Staff from season 2. While details about the animation style remain limited, the different visuals are immediately apparent to longtime viewers.

The teaser primarily featured what many described as a "slideshow" of key character moments rather than fluid animation sequences that have defined the series' most memorable battles.

Reactions of the fandom

Twitter has exploded with contrasting reactions to the One Punch Man Season 3 teaser, creating a clear divide among the fanbase. Many longtime fans expressed disappointment after Six years of waiting for what looks like a PowerPoint presentation.

Season 1 set a standard that hasn't been matched since. Others compared it unfavorably to Season 2, which had received criticism after the stellar animation of Season 1.

"It's obviously going to be great art but you can just tell the animation is going to be lackluster just like in season 2. Season 1 really set the standard because now nobody really cares for this anime if it doesn't have godly animation," said one fan.

"Finally jesus. I been waiting for season 3 for years," said another fan.

"The animation will never be as good as season 1 and I am sad about it," stated one fan.

"Man this looks arguably worse than s2 and it's supposed to hype you up. How can JC Staff really not find some better clips? ", questioned one fan.

However, many fans are defending the teaser and expressing gratitude for the series' return. Some fans pointed out that teasers often don't represent the final product's quality.

"One Punch Man new trailer confirms Season 3 for October 2025! At t least we finally have a date after 6 years", said another said.

"Wow, One Punch Man Season 3 looks like an explosive cocktail of power, style, and sarcasm! Tatsumaki with her magical might and Saitama with his cool composure make the perfect team for epic battles in October 2025. Studio JC Staff clearly poured their heart into bringing this iconic anime to a whole new level - I can’t wait to rewatch every episode with a cup of coffee!", excitedly stated one fan.

Some fans are thrilled that the series is continuing regardless of animation style. Many fans regard Season 1's animation quality as the highest standard which later seasons have not been able to reach. The teaser for One Punch Man Season 3 has ignited discussion while renewing audience excitement for the series and demonstrating the significant expectations fans have for this franchise.

Conclusion

The social media debate intensifies as the release date nears while the hashtag #OnePunchManSeason3 gains global attention. Whether the final product will unite or further divide the fandom remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: The six-year hiatus has not diminished the enduring devotion to Saitama's escapades.

The coming months will reveal if the full season can deliver the spectacular action sequences and humor that made One Punch Man a worldwide phenomenon, or if the divided reaction to the teaser is a sign of things to come.

