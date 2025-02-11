One Punch Man's Suiryu deserves to be S-Class, and it's obvious why

While Suiryu has only recently become a hero in the second rendition of the Ninjas Arc in One Punch Man manga, there is good reason to believe he deserves to be considered an S-Class Hero.

Many fans may think he should be classified as an A-Class hero, but there is enough evidence to prove that he is stronger or at least on par with S-Class Hero Genos, aka Demon Cyborg.

Suiryu has been present in the series for a really long time. However, despite his desire to become a hero, the character has yet to be classified into a Hero class. Fortunately, a One Punch Man fan theory deduces how Suiryu can easily be considered an S-Class level.

One Punch Man: Suiryu's feats prove he is S-Class

Suiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As theorized by a One Punch Man fan on Reddit u/FollowingJolly254, Suiryu's feats were more than enough to classify him as S-Class level.

As fans may remember, during the Super Fight Tournament, Suiryu fights against both Lightning Max and "Biting Snake Fist" Sneck and defeats them effortlessly. The fact that both heroes were A-Class but were still easily defeated by Suiryu means that he was stronger than an A-Class hero. If Suiryu was A-Class level, he should have faced some trouble during the two fights.

Gouketsu and Suiryu as seen in anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

The main reason why people think he is not that strong is due to his humiliating defeat against Gouketsu. However, the truth is that Gouketsu might have been one of the strongest Dragon-level monsters.

As fans may remember, upon facing the monster, Genos states that Gouketsu was the strongest monster he countered. This was coming from someone who fought multiple monsters, including the Deep Sea King. As expected, Gouketsu defeated Genos with a single punch. However, this was not the case for Suiryu as he took multiple hits before being defeated. If Genos is S-Class but got one-shot, while Suiryu endured, the the Void Fist user should at least be S-Class material.

Bakuzan and Suiryu as seen in anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Another proof backing Suiryu to be S-Class is Bakuzan's power scaling against Gouketsu. When Bakuzan transformed into a monster, Gouketsu stated that he was as strong as a low Dragon level. Nevertheless, Gouketsu blocked Bakuzan's attack with just two fingers. If Bakuzan is a low Dragon level, and Gouketsu is stronger than him, Gouketsu has to have been at least a mid-to-high Dragon-level monster.

So, if Genos is easily defeated by Gouketsu, a monster stronger than a low Dragon-level monster, Suiryu should also be considered around the same level.

Saitama and Suiryu as seen in anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Lastly, fans should also remember that after Suiryu fought Saitama, he still remained conscious and defeated four monsters in a row. That was the first time he fought monsters. Nevertheless, he adapted instantly and dominated the fight. This proves that Suiryu should not be misunderstood as anything less than an S-Class.

