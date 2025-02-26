One Punch Man chapter 198 redraw: Speed-o'-Sound Sonic vs. Flashy Flash begins

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 198 redraw, the manga finally saw the fight between Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash begin. While fans have already witnessed this fight twice, the latest redraw has put a different spin on it, leaving fans excited for the next chapter.

The previous manga chapter saw Flashy Flash receive a surprise invite from Speed-o'-Sound Sonic for a fight. Elsewhere, Saitama decides to meet Sonic at his hideout, hoping to put an end to his challenges and the Tennin. As for Sitch and Blast, they wondered what was the best way to inform Flashy Flash about Empty Void.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 198 redraw: Flashy Flash used his ultimate technique on Speed-o'-Sound Sonic

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man chapter 198 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 198 redraw, titled If It's You Right Now, picked up from where the previous chapter ended as Speed-o'-Sound Sonic used Serious Side Hops to develop enough speed to create ten after images, With that, the ninja launched his Ultimate Technique: Ten Shadows Burial on Flashy Flash.

Surprisingly, Flashy Flash dodged all the slashes and parried him with his katana. Right after, Flashy Flash sent Speed-o'-Sound Sonic flying with a swift kick. Speed-o'-Sound Sonic used this momentum to swing from a tree branch and leap back into action. This time he used his Exploding Shuriken technique. Flashy Flash seamlessly dodged the shurikens and clashed katanas with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic.

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man chapter 198 (Image via Shueisha)

Right after, One Punch Man chapter 198 redraw saw the two ninjas exchange blows with each other as both countered each others' moves. After a brief standoff, the two ninjas charged at each other to deliver their Wind Blade Kick. Given that they were again in a standoff, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic used his Two Shadow Burial to evade Flashy Flash's kick and launch his Sonic Heavy Barrage on him.

Shockingly, Flashy Flash was able to counter this technique as well as he blocked all of Speed-o'-Sound Sonic's punches. Flashy Flash believed that Speed-o'-Sound Sonic had picked a bad technique. However, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic claimed it was only a bad move if someone else were to use it. That said, he was shocked Flashy Flash could read his movements.

Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man chapter 198 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

Right after, One Punch Man chapter 198 redraw saw Flashy Flash prepare his ultimate technique. Unfortunately for Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, while he thought he was ready, he got hit by Flash Kicks at point-blank range. This move sent Speed-o'-Sound Sonic flying through the forest as the sheer force destroyed parts of it. This development surprised Flashy Flash as he did not think Speed-o'-Sound Sonic was strong enough to force him to unleash his ultimate technique.

With that, the manga hinted that Flashy Flash was set to up a gear in his fight against his former friend. Hence, the manga's next chapter could see the ninja unleash more of his ultimate techniques.

