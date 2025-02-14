One Punch Man chapter 198 redraw: Major spoilers to expect

With the release of the third redrawn chapter of One Punch Man's Ninjas Arc, fans eagerly awaited the release of One Punch Man chapter 198 redraw. With the previous manga chapter hinting at a fight between Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash, the upcoming chapter is bound to be action-packed.

The previous chapter saw Blast and Sitch discuss what would have been the best way to inform Flash about That Man, especially since there was a chance they could help Void return to normal. Elsewhere, Saitama headed to Sonic's hideout, while Flash rendezvoused with Sonic for a fight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 198 redraw?

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic vs. Flashy Flash will likely start in One Punch Man chapter 198 redraw

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen at the end of the previous chapter, after Speed-o'-Sound Sonic sent Flashy Flash a challenge letter, the S-Rank Hero rendezvoused with the villain for a fight. The moment Flash reached his location, Sonic drew his sword and prepared to fight him, hoping to settle their difference.

Therefore, there was a likely chance that the manga's next chapter was set to focus on Flash's fight with his former friend from the Ninja Village, Sonic. That said, fans can also expect some flashback moments from their time in the village for some possible nostalgia-driven emotional impact.

Heavenly Ninja Party could interrupt Sonic's fight with Flash in One Punch Man chapter 198 redraw

Sonic and Tenninto as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must have witnessed in the previous iterations of the Ninjas Arc, after Sonic and Flash start fighting each other, the Heavenly Ninja Party interrupts them. The Tenninto had already visited Sonic in his hideout, asking him to help them out in luring Flashy Flash. Hence, with Sonic fighting Flash, they might likely believe the ninja was still on their side.

Hence, One Punch Man chapter 198 redraw could show the Heavenly Ninja Party project some confusion over Speed-o'-Sound Sonic's allegiance. However, the manga will likely switch to a confrontation between Flash & Sonic and the Heavenly Ninja Party.

Saitama might reach Sonic's hideout in One Punch Man chapter 198 redraw

Saitama and Genos as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in the previous chapter, after Flashy Flash left Saitama's room, Caped Baldy decided to visit Speed-o'-Sound Sonic at his hideout. After listening to Flash's story, Saitama believed that Sonic was only pestering him because he was lonely. Hence, he believed that beating him up should stop him from repeatedly challenging him to a fight.

In addition, with the likely chance that the Heavenly Ninja Party could approach Sonic, Saitama also expected to beat up the ninjas, possibly stopping any big ruckus they could cause in the near future. Therefore, there is a good chance that Saitama could be shown reaching Sonic's hideout in the next chapter. Unfortunately, as fans would know, Sonic was in the forest with Flash.

