One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw: Flashy Flash reveals his past with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic in the Ninja Village

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw, the manga revealed Flashy Flash's past with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic in the Ninja Village. While the same had been revealed in the manga's previous rendition, the revamped version featured some drastic changes in art and narrative.

The previous chapter saw Flash and Blast discuss the connection between God and the former Ninja Village. The manga also saw the Heavenly Ninja Party Tenninto approach Sonic, hoping to get his help to lure Flash. The Tennin also revealed that their leader "That Man" had finally recovered from his coma and was set to lead them as they ruled the world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw: Flashy Flash narrates his past to Saitama and others

Flashy Flash as seen in the One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw, titled Ninja Village, opened with a Flashy Flash's backstory as the S-Rank Hero started narrating the same to Saitama, Blast, Genos, Manako, and Sitch. As explained by Flash, he was sold to the Ninja Village when he was five years old. Since then, he was rigorously trained to be an assassin every day.

A day in the Ninja Village was 72 hours long out of which only six hours were for sleeping. The food had no flavor and all information from outside was blocked off. The ninja trainees weren't allowed to display any emotions. In fact, the ones with dead feelings were considered top performers.

As for their training, they were separated into different squads based on their skill level. The ones with lower scores were subjected to even harsh training programs. Wanting to become strong, Flash got into the habit of acting like a failure so that he could undergo the harshest training regimes.

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

On one such day, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic approached him, wanting to give him tips. Even though he was in the same "Failure" category, Sonic was a rebel who offered Flash advice despite receiving nothing in return. As time passed, both ninjas became close with each other and became sparring partners to practice advanced techniques. Talking to Sonic helped Flash recover the emotions chipped away through the training.

As members of the failing class, they were given all sorts of tasks. In the forest inhabited by modified savage beasts, they were ordered to erase their presence and survive for 720 hours. Instead, the two ninjas worked together and killed all the beasts on the first day, following which they spent the rest of their time studying.

During this time, One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw saw Sonic share his goal with Flash. He wanted to climb to the highest rank and take over the village. With that, he would tear down the organization and raise orphans like them in a much freer and more open environment. While assassination techniques were only useful for killing people, Sonic believed that the true value was in the power to live life the way one pleased. With that, Sonic asked Flash to join him in his goal.

Flash and Sonic as seen in the One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

After several years passed and Flashy Flash turned 16, his abilities finally got acknowledged and he was ranked number one. On the day of graduation, he killed everyone in the village, including instructors, staff, and members of his graduation class, successfully removing the evil and its roots. Unfortunately, Sonic was sick on the day and missed out on witnessing Flash at his finest.

Sometime later, Flashy Flash learned about the establishment of the Hero Association. Hence, he started using his powers for professional hero work. Not long after that, Flash learned that Sonic had become a wanted criminal. While Sonic had good intentions, Flash assumed that the outside world had turned him evil. Also, considering how long it had been, he did not expect him to be alive.

Flashy Flash narrating his past in One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

With that, One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw finally switched back to the present as Saitama, Blast, Manako, and Sitch could be seen seated in Saitama's dorm, listening to Flashy Flash's story. Genos only had one question, if Flash wanted to remove the evil at its root, why did he let Sonic escape?

As revealed by Flash, he planned to poison Sonic. While it was easy for him to mix the poison with the tasteless stew, Sonic had been subjected to the harshest environments until his graduation. Hence, he had developed enough resistance to the poison and survived. This helped Blast realize that Flash tried to poison Sonic as he wanted to keep him away from the massacre. That's when Saitama was reminded of something trivial. He had some broccoli and carrots left in the fridge.

