One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jan 25, 2025 00:30 GMT
Speed-o'-Sound Soni and Flashy Flash c as seen in One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse, J.C.Staff)

One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw will be released on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 12 AM JST. While fans were expecting the manga series to resume Blast and Empty Void's fight, Yusuke Murata is set to redraw the Ninjas Arc once again. With that, he also announced the release date for the next redrawn chapter.

The previous manga chapter saw Flash, Saitama, and Manako meeting Blast in Sitch's office. They discussed God's connection with the Ninja Village and the return of its founder. Elsewhere, the Tenninto approached Sonic as they wanted his help to lure Flash. They planned on killing Flash and Blast, following which they would rule the world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw release date and time

According to an announcement made by One Punch Man manga artist Yusuke Murata, One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw will be released on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Given the difference in time zones worldwide, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, in most countries worldwide.

As for the English-translated version, fans will need to wait until VIZ Media announces the same. Generally, the official translated chapters are released a week after the Japanese version is released.

One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amWednesdayJanuary 29
Eastern Daylight Time11 amWednesdayJanuary 29
British Summer Time4 pmWednesdayJanuary 29
Central European Summer Time5 pmWednesdayJanuary 29
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmWednesdayJanuary 29
Philippine Standard Time11 pmWednesdayJanuary 29
Japanese Standard Time12 amThursdayJanuary 30
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amThursdayJanuary 30

Where to read One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw?

Flashy Flash as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw will be available to read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website. Unfortunately, the service only releases its chapters in Japanese with no option to switch languages.

Hence, those fans who cannot read Japanese may need to rely on language translating tools, fan translations, or wait for VIZ Media to release the official translations, likely a week later.

One Punch Man chapter 195 redraw Recap

Blast and Flash as seen in one Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 195 redraw, titled That Man, saw Flashy Flash, Saitama, and Manako meet Blast at the Hero Association HQ. There they discussed God's connection with the Ninja Village. Additionally, Blast informed Flash about the return of the Ninja Village founder, and asked him not to engage with "That Man."

Elsewhere, the Tenninto met with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and informed him about the return of "That Man." With the Ninja Village founder as their leader, the ninjas hoped to take down Flash and Blast and rule over the world. For this, they asked Sonic to help them lure Flash to their location the next day.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw?

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering the previous renditions of the Ninjas Arc, it is highly likely that One Punch Man chapter 196 redraw will see Speed-o'-Sound Sonic invite Flashy Flash for a confrontation. With that, fans can expect Flashy Flash to meet his former friend at the location where they once planned on creating their village.

Additionally, the manga chapter could also showcase an intervention by "That Man" as he tries to take down Blast and others with his Dimension Slash.

