One Punch Man chapter 195 redraw: Flash questions Blast about God as the Tenninto meet Sonic

While fans eagerly waited for the manga to reveal the remainder of Blast vs. Empty Void, Yusuke Murata and ONE seemingly decided to redraw the Ninjas Arc again, starting from One Punch Man chapter 195.

As fans must remember, the Ninjas Arc began in October 2023. The manga announced a redraw only in March 2024. However, even though the redrawn chapters were released over the previous months, the creators have again decided to revamp the entire Ninjas Arc, effectively erasing all story progress since October 2023.

The manga's previous chapter saw Saitama and Flash's fight get interrupted by Genos who informs them about the sighting of a few monsters. This incident saw Flash reunite with his former friend from the Ninja Village, Sonic. The manga later shows Saitama and Flash meeting Blast with Manako.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 195 redraw: Saitama compares Flashy Flash with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic

Blast and Flash as seen in One Punch Man chapter 195 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 195 redraw, titled That Man, opened from where the previous chapter ended as Flash, Saitama, and Manako run into Blast at Sitch's office in the Hero Association Headquarters. While Flash was surprised by Blast's sudden appearance, he immediately questioned him about God.

Blast expressed that he was going to meet Flash and reveal the same. But before that, he wanted to know how much Flash knew about God's connection with the Ninja Village. He also informed him about the return of the former Ninja Village Leader.

One Punch Man chapter 195 redraw shifted its focus to Speed-o'-Sound Sonic pressing ice against his head after his confrontation with Saitama. He knew people were lurking in the shadows and asked them to show themselves. That's when Gale Wind and Hellfire Flame showed themselves, declaring their intention to take down Sonic.

Tenninto introducing themselves to Sonic in One Punch Man chapter 195 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

Just then, several other ninjas showed themselves, stating that Wind and Flame were only supposed to surveil Sonic and Flash. These ninjas were also from the Ninja Village and were Sonic's upperclassmen. These ninjas called themselves the Heaven Ninja Party, Tenninto. The group comprised ninjas that surpassed the rank of the highest ninja "Jounin" into the realm of "Tennin."

Amongst them, Violent Force took the lead and explained the situation to Sonic. Ever since the village was destroyed, they changed their ways and started preparing for the return of "That Man." "That Man" was the founder of the Ninja Village and the most powerful ninja in history. He had lost consciousness after a fierce battle against Blast 15 years ago and had been dormant inside a recovery capsule ever since.

With "That Man" as their leader, the Tenninto aimed to kill their greatest sworn enemy, Flashy Flash, and then move on to the public execution of Blast. After that, the Heavenly Ninja Party planned to rule the world with an iron fist using the overwhelming power of ninjutsu.

That Man as seen in One Punch Man chapter 195 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

However, Gale Wind and Hellfire Flame believed their plan would never work. Flashy Flash was way faster than they could imagine, hence a victory wasn't guaranteed. This was exactly why the Tenninto was keeping Wind and Flame with them.

Destructive Devastation further explained to Sonic why they had come to meet him. They knew that Sonic was previously friends with Flash. Thus, they wanted him to lure the Hero to them the next day. Right before the Tenninto left the premises, the ninja also revealed their leader would join them the next day.

One Punch Man chapter 195 redraw shifted its focus back to the Hero Association Headquarters as Flash explained what he remembered about "That Man." He had seen him sleeping in a recovery capsule once in the deepest part of the village. Additionally, he had also seen a mysterious cube placed next to him.

Sonic and Flash as seen in One Punch Man chapter 195 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

While Flash had forgotten about those events, he couldn't help but think of their connection with God when he remembered them. With that, Flash theorized that the Ninja Village's purpose was to create God's minions.

While Blast did not know the real purpose behind the village, he knew that "That Man" had gathered a secret society called Tenninto, who could end up contacting Flash and Sonic. Nevertheless, no matter what, Blast did not want Flash to make a move against "That Man" as he believed that he should be the one to end it.

This conversation effectively made Saitama realize that Flash and Sonic were from the same village. He believed that this was why they were at the same level. Flash found Saitama's claim insulting as he was a very capable hero. That's when Saitama reminded Flash that he and Sonic had ended up in a similar situation when faced with a strong enemy. The only difference was that Sonic ended up much further down the bottom.

Flashy Flash as seen in the One Punch Man chapter 195 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

While Flash felt insulted, he thought back to what had happened. Sonic had been humiliatingly defeated by Saitama, while he had been "luckily" defeated by Platinum Sperm. However, Platinum Sperm was defeated by Garou, who himself was defeated by Saitama.

Having realized that Saitama could be right in his analogy, Flash proceeds to explain his relationship with Sonic in terms of ability.

