Void's ultimate fate in One Punch Man could disappoint fans

As fans must have observed in One Punch Man manga, Yusuke Murata is set to draw the Ninjas Arc for the third time. While fans may think three times is just too much, Yusuke Murata's second redraw is set to be the story arc's fourth rendition if one counts the original webcomic drawn by ONE.

As seen in the manga, while Yusuke Murata has drawn the story arc twice already, both renditions were far different from the original storyline in the webcomic. This is why many fans have started theorizing that the manga's second redraw could be the mangaka's attempt to adhere to the storyline depicted in the original webcomic.

For fans who do not know what happens in the original webcomic, they are set to be most disappointed.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man manga could show Saitama offscreen Empty Void

As One Punch Man webcomic readers would know, as per the original source material, Blast never fought Empty Void during the Ninjas Arc. It was Saitama who offscreened the former Ninja Village founder while Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic were busy fighting the Heavenly Ninja Party "Tenninto."

However, the manga has heavily altered these scenes, giving great importance to Empty Void's character. Not only did the manga depict him fighting Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, but it also revealed his past with Blast. If the manga has already revealed a good portion of their past, why is it going through a second redraw?

The chances are, while Yusuke Murata's version was better compared to the webcomic, it missed out on certain developments that could have connected the plot to the future. If that is the case, there is a good chance that the mangaka might try adhering to several elements from the original plot, hoping to for the bridge for the next arc as soon as possible.

This is why many fans believe that similar to the original webcomic, Saitama might offscreen Empty Void in the latest rendition of the Ninjas Arc. While this scene is bound to be entertaining, it realistically has no plot value and could leave many fans disappointed.

Fans' reaction to Saitama possibly set to offscreen Empty Void

As one could expect, most fans were disappointed by the possibility that Empty Void may get offscreened by Saitama. They had already gone through the story arc several times and had waited for around 1.5 years. Thus, it did not make sense to them that the manga could omit Blast's fight with his former partner altogether.

"No this arc is too important to end like this we got a lot of redraws," one fan said.

"I don't think that'll be the case, sure Saitama will be the one to knock Void off screen but Blast vs Empty void should happen," another fan added.

"HELL NO! We didn’t wait 1.5 years for this sh*t. We are getting that epic fight between blast and void," another fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans theorized an alternate plot development. While they were okay with Saitama defeating Empty Void offscreen, they believed that Blast vs. Empty Void should happen, especially since they have a lot of history.

