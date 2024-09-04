One Punch Man: 5 anime characters Saitama can defeat with a sneeze (& 5 he can't even touch)

In One Punch Man, Saitama is known as a limitlessly powerful and invulnerable individual, who works as a professional hero for fun. Given that he is mostly considered a gag character, Saitama has a perfect track record of winning every single one of his fights, no matter how strong his opponent is. He is even considered to be on par with the literal God in the One Punch Man series, especially since Saitama's power quite literally knows no bounds.

That said, there have been several anime characters over the past few years, whose power and feats are on a completely different level than Saitama. Such characters possess some of the most logic-defying powers to have ever been created, which would likely work in their favor, should they ever take on Saitama in a direct fight.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are those characters who would not stand a single chance of victory in a fight against the One Punch Man protagonist.

5 anime characters who would get obliterated by One Punch Man's Saitama

1) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Anime characters who One Punch Man's Saitama can defeat effortlessly - Satoru Gojo (image via MAPPA)

Ever since his debut in the anime community, Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo has often been included in discussions about the strongest anime characters to have ever been created, and for good reason. Due to his unparalleled strength and skill in jujutsu sorcery, Gojo was widely recognized as the strongest sorcerer of the modern era.

Apart from possessing immeasurable amounts of cursed energy and some of the most dangerous abilities known to man, Gojo is extremely skilled in hand-to-hand combat as well. As such, almost no one has ever been able to match his skill, with Toji Fushiguro and the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, being the only exceptions.

However, unlike Gojo, One Punch Man's Saitama has no ascertainable limit to his power. Given that Saitama has been shown time and time again, to possess power that could rival even that of the God in his universe, it's unlikely that he would be harmed by anything Gojo throws at him. Therefore, if the two characters ever met in a head-on fight, it's a given that Gojo would get obliterated once Saitama gets serious.

2) All Might (My Hero Academia)

Anime characters who One Punch Man's Saitama can defeat effortlessly - All Might (image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia, All Might was widely recognized as the strongest and greatest hero in the world. Throughout his long career as a professional hero, which spanned over multiple decades, All Might defeated countless villains, which cemented him as the most powerful hero to ever exist. In fact, he also managed to defeat the primary antagonist of the series, All For One, on two separate occasions, that too, all by himself.

As powerful as All Might may be, he certainly is not invincible, and is susceptible to defeat, albeit it would depend on the status of his Quirk. That said, even if he was in his prime, All Might would not stand a single chance of winning against an indestructible anomaly like Saitama, whose power quite literally knows no bounds. The longer their fight goes on, the lesser All Might's chances would be of coming out of the confrontation alive.

3) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Anime characters who One Punch Man's Saitama can defeat effortlessly - Naruto Uzumaki (image via Pierrot)

After becoming the Hokage of the Village Hidden in the Leaves, Naruto Uzumaki held the title of "The Strongest Shinobi in the World", which he has proven to be worthy of, time and time again. In his strongest form, aka the Baryon Mode, Naruto could momentarily overpower Isshiki Otsutsuki, perhaps the strongest character in the entire series.

However, even at his strongest, Naruto would be no match for Saitama's logic-defying strength and endurance. While Naruto does outclass Saitama when it comes to hand-to-hand combat and ninja weapons, it's unlikely that anything the former possesses would work in his favor in a straight-up fight against the latter.

4) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Anime characters who One Punch Man's Saitama can defeat effortlessly - Levi Ackerman (image via WIT Studio)

In Attack on Titan, Levi Ackerman gained the title "Humanity's Strongest Soldier" due to his unrivalled strength, speed, agility, and combat skills. There's little to no argument that, in his prime, Levi would be capable of destroying pretty much every single character in his series.

While there's no denying that he is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to killing Titans, at the end of the day, Levi is still a human, whose limitations are glaringly evident when comparing him to someone like Saitama. If a fight between the two characters were to take place, Levi would likely fare no better against Saitama than Speed-o'-Sound Sonic or Genos.

5) Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)

Anime characters who One Punch Man's Saitama can defeat effortlessly - Ken Kaneki (image via Pierrot)

Towards the end of Tokyo Ghoul, Ken Kaneki became the strongest character in the entire series, following his battle against Kichimura Washuu, aka Nimura Furuta. Throughout the series, Kaneki fought against many powerful opponents and managed to topple every single one, due to his superhuman strength, speed, endurance, pain tolerance, and regenerative ability.

However, almost all of Kaneki's skills would be rendered useless in a fight against Saitama, who the former would have no means of defeating. His only hope of surviving Saitama's onslaught would be his healing factor, which could only keep him alive until he either gets defeated or killed.

5 anime characters who Saitama can never hope to defeat

1) Giorno Giovanna (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Anime characters One Punch Man's Saitama cannot even touch - Giorno Giovanna (image via David Productions)

If Giorno Giovanna was to take on Saitama in a fight with his Golden Experience Stand, it could hardly be considered a fair fight for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure protagonist. However, their battle would have an entirely different outcome if Saitama was up against Giorno's Golden Experience Requiem (GER).

Golden Experience Requiem (GER) has one of the most broken abilities in anime - it can revert any action to zero, thus rendering all attacks null and void. Saitama's limitless strength would entirely be negated in this fight, as GER would repeatedly reset any attempt Saitama makes to harm Giorno, or worse, it could trap the One Punch Man protagonist in an infinite death loop with no way out.

2) Yogiri Takatou (My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered)

Anime characters One Punch Man's Saitama cannot even touch - Yogiri Takatou (image via Okuruto Noboru)

A fight between Saitama and Yogiri Takatou would not be a mere contest of strength, speed, or fighting capabilities, since the latter barely possesses any physical attributes that would make him a threat to the former. An actual fight between the two characters would be an impossible one, to begin with since Yogiri possesses the deadliest cheat ability to have ever been created - Instant Death.

Yogiri's Instant Death ability doesn't simply allow him to kill people left and right, rather, it enables him to bring a definitive end to the existence of quite literally any person, entity, and even concept. This is because Yogiri is an avatar of an eldritch being, who has existed since the very beginning of time, and represents the limit, the end, or the final destination of all multiverses and worlds in existence.

3) Haruhi Suzumiya (The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya)

Anime characters One Punch Man's Saitama cannot even touch - Haruhi Suzumiya (image via Kyoto Animation)

At first glance, Haruhi Suzumiya may seem like a normal high school girl with no special abilities. However, this couldn't be any further from the truth, since Haruhi is basically a god-like being with reality manipulation powers.

Although unaware of her powers, Haruhi can bend the very fabric of reality on a whim. Her abilities transcend all logic, reason, and physical constraints, which allows her to shape the world around her as she may see fit. Therefore, it's evident that Saitama's superhuman physical capabilities would be completely useless against Haruhi's reality-warping powers.

4) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Anime characters One Punch Man's Saitama cannot even touch - Anos Voldigoad (image via SILVER LINK)

In The Misfit of Demon King Academy series, Anos Voldigoad is the infamous Demon King of Tyranny with reality-defying powers, including resurrection, time manipulation, nigh-omnipotence, and unparalleled magical powers capable of destroying entire universes.

Therefore, a battle between Anos and Saitama would be anything but fair for the latter, especially since the former's extraordinary levels of endurance and resilience to death make any physical attack meaningless, leaving Saitama completely powerless against Anos' overwhelming magical prowess.

5) Anti-Spiral (Gurren Lagann)

Anime characters One Punch Man's Saitama cannot even touch - Anti-Spiral (image via Gainax)

The main antagonist of the Gurren Lagann anime, Anti-Spiral, would be overkill as an opponent, even for someone as strong as Saitama. This is because Anti-Spiral is essentially a God, who is described as a 10.5-dimensional entity, which makes him a highly complex multiversal threat at least.

Even when compared to Saitama, Anti-Spiral's stats are completely off-the-charts. His destructive power, speed, strength, intelligence, stamina, durability, and almost everything else ranges from a high multiversal level to infinity. Therefore, a fight between the two characters would be a nonsensical one to even consider.

To conclude

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man (image via Netflix)

The above list goes to show that even though Saitama may be a limitlessly strong character who would obliterate most characters in the anime world today, there are some beings who even he cannot touch. It also highlights the limitations of overwhelming physical power against omnipotent beings with logic-defying and reality-warping abilities.

