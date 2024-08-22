One Punch Man chapter 202: Suiryu gets captivated by Webigaza as he joins the Neo Heroes 

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 202, fans were hoping to see the resumption of the fight between Blast and Empty Void. However, the manga took a quick diversion by updating fans about Suiryu as he finally got discharged from the hospital. He planned on joining the Hero Association, but a desire to speak to Webigaza saw him get stuck at the Neo Heroes.

The previous chapter saw Speed-o'-Sound Sonic rescue Flashy Flash from God's communication. Moments later, Empty Void used his Dimension Slash against the two ninjas. Just then, Blast arrived to help them and faced off against his former partner Empty Void.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 202: Suiryu gets fully recovered

Suiryu as seen in One Punch Man chapter 202 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 202, titled 'Fully Recovered,' opened with Suiryu finally getting discharged from the hospital. The nurses loved him and wanted him to get hospitalized again. But as one could guess, Suiryu wasn't planning to do that.

Just then, the martial artist spotted a tiger-level monster "Great Giant Anteater" causing a commotion in the town. Hence, Suiryu took care of it with a swift kick, helping him realize that he had fully recovered. Seeing this, people gathered hoping to interact with the martial artist. Fortunately, the five-time champion got away in time.

Webigaza as seen in One Punch Man chapter 202 (Image via Shueisha)

While the Neo Heroes were clearly the leading hero organization at the time, Suiryu only wanted to join the same organization as Saitama and was about to register with the Hero Association. But before he could do that, the head of a demon-level monster "Emperor Giant Anteater" fell in front of him.

Seeing this, Suiryu suspected that Saitama was the one responsible for defeating the monster. However, the one responsible was none other than former idol singer Webigaza. She was seemingly on a hiatus and had returned much stronger as a member of the Neo Heroes. With a promise to stay active as a hero, Webigaza asked her fans to keep supporting the Neo Heroes.

Suiryu as seen in One Punch Man chapter 202 (Image via Shueisha)

Suiryu was left enchanted by Webigaza's charm. Hence, in hopes of talking to her in person, he decided to join the Neo Heroes for a short while and leave. Elsewhere, Suiko, Suiryu's younger sister had only reached the hospital, hoping to help her brother with his discharge. However, as fans knew, he was long gone. Moreover, he left the hospital bill for Suiko to pay.

As for Suiryu, he had already enrolled himself with the Neo Heroes to take their exam. For this, he was asked to wear a special Neo Heroes Battle Suit, seemingly capable of bringing out the wearer's full potential. While Suiryu found it embarrassing, his powers did increase, causing him to mistakenly break the suit apart.

Suiryu as seen in One Punch Man chapter 202 (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that the suit cost five million to build, Suiryu was forced to compensate for it. A senior staff member thought that his juniors had tinkered with the suit to force Suiryu to stay, but that wasn't the case. With that, Suiryu was stuck at the Neo Heroes as one of the Neo Leaders for as long as he could repay them for the damages.

