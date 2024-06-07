One Punch Man season 3 character visual showcases Fubuki in her "Hellish Blizzard" grandeur

On Friday, June 7, 2024, One Punch Man season 3 anime unveiled the character visual of Fubuki, also known as "Hellish Blizzard" on the anime's official website. The new illustration is drawn by Ryosuke Shirakawa, the character designer for the anime's third season.

One Punch Man, originally created by ONE and given a manga adaptation by Yusuke Murata, follows the story of Saitama, an overpowered hero capable of defeating any enemy with a single punch. However, as defeating monsters becomes too easy for him, he aspires to fight a tough opponent.

One Punch Man season 3 unveils fourth character visual

Following the release of the One Punch Man season 3 announcement video in February 2024, the anime's official website has been releasing a new character visual every month. Up till now, the anime has unveiled the character visuals of Saitama "Caped Baldy," King, and Genos "Demon Cyborg."

Saitama, King, and Genos as seen in One Punch Man season 3 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Following that, the anime finally released the fourth character visual, which was for Fubuki. Besides the illustration for Genos, which was drawn by Shinjiro Kuroda, all others were drawn by Ryosuke Shirakawa.

As for the Fubuki illustration, the B-Class Hero can be seen with her arms raised forward, possibly towards an enemy as she prepares to fight them.

How fans reacted to Fubuki's character visual

Fubuki as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

Upon seeing the new illustration, many fans started thanking the One Punch Man season 3 staff as they loved the character design and wished to see more of them in the future.

"Thank you! She looks great!," one fan said.

"Ok Jc staff you finally on the right track," another said.

Other fans thanked J.C. Staff as they had their doubts about the studio's capabilities in animating the series. However, given that the character visuals looked good, they had no reason to complain.

"I just want a confirmed release date," another fan said.

"I'm just wondering what if WIT Studio was animating the current series. The attention to detail would be sick," another said.

Unfortunately, not all fans were happy as several fans were hoping to learn the release date for the anime. Hence, seeing the anime only release the character visuals disappointed them.

Meanwhile, other fans wondered how good the anime might have looked had it been animated by some other animation studio like WIT Studio.

