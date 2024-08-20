One Punch Man chapter 202: Major spoilers to expect

Following a two-month hiatus, as confirmed by manga artist Yusuke Murata, the manga series is set to return with One Punch Man chapter 202 on Thursday, August 22, 2024. As fans might remember, the manga series had announced a revamp of the Ninjas Arc. Subsequently, it started publishing previously released chapters with changes.

As time passed, the manga had nearly reached the point of the story that fans had yet to witness. Just then, the manga went on a hiatus, leaving fans urging for more. Now, with the manga set to resume soon, here we have brought you a list of predictions one can expect to see in the upcoming manga chapter.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and original webcomic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 202?

One Punch Man chapter 202 could feature Blast vs. Empty Void

Blast as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans might recall, the manga's previous chapter ended with S-Class Hero Blast arriving at the location of Empty Void vs. Speed-o'-Sound Sonic & Flashy Flash. Therefore, considering that both ninjas were much weaker than the former Ninja Village leader, it is likely that Blast may take over the fight to face his former partner.

Evidently, Blast had been researching monsters to find a way to reverse Empty Void's monsterization. Therefore, the upcoming chapter could see Blast knock some sense into his former partner and attempt to convince him to join him at the Hero Association headquarters to get him back to normal.

Blast and Empty Void's shared past could be revealed in One Punch Man chapter 202

Empty Void as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the manga series has shown Blast and Empty Void fighting each other in the past, it has yet to show the two partners working together. Fans may want to know how Empty Void turned into The Great One. Hence, a backstory could not only do wonders for the story but also help add some layers to Empty Void's character and principles.

If Yusuke Murata does choose to take this route, fans can expect to see glimpses of Blast and Empty Void's shared past. Following that, the manga could focus on Empty Void and depict how God communicated with him and made him one of his disciples. This effectively means that fans could get a full look at Empty Void's original appearance.

One Punch Man chapter 202 will likely reveal Saitama's status

Saitama as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans might remember, after Flashy Flash received the letter from Speed-o'-Sound Sonic to settle their score, he left for the ciphered location alone. During this, Blast stayed on standby while Saitama decided to eat curry udon with Manako.

But evidently, Blast had arrived at the battlefield. Hence, it is to be seen if Saitama joined him or stayed back at the Hero Association Headquarters. Hopefully, the manga might update fans on Saitama's whereabouts and whether fans will get to see him fighting Empty Void in One Punch Man chapter 202.

