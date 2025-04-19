10 famous guild receptionists, ranked

Other than Alina Clover from the recent I May be a Guild Receptionist, but I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock out on Time anime, there exist other famous guild receptionists with a similarly charming personality. Guild receptionists have always been a central part of every fantasy. However, most of the time, these hardworking women are not involved in the series' romance.

Even for the most famous guild receptionists, romance is never an option as these working ladies are devoted to their work. However, this doesn't take away the charm from them, and they still have a big fan base. This article will have 10 of the most famous guild receptionists from anime, and some of them are even involved in the central romance of their series.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the opinions of the author.

Alina Becker, Luna, and 8 of the most famous guild receptionists, ranked by their popularity on the internet

10) Natalie Brough (Beast Tamer)

Natalie (left) as seen in the anime (Image via EMT Squared)

Natalie is the guild receptionist of the Adventurers' Guild. As one of the famous guild receptionists in anime, Natalie is known for her approachable personality, making her a master of her job.

Moreover, she is also very powerful, capable of lifting heavy objects without any trouble. Not only is she one of the most famous guild receptionists, but also one of the kindest ones who cares for the adventurers of her guild.

9) Karin (Princess Connect: ReDive)

Karin as seen in the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)

The ultimate guild receptionist responsible for the management of new guilds and their information, Karin is one of the most famous guild receptionists in anime. She is associated with the Guild Management Association and is also referred to as the Green Devil due to her overpowered abilities.

Karin might be the only one from this list of famous guild receptionists whose power rivals that of the protagonist. Known for her strict demeanor, Karin has hardly interacted with anyone from the main protagonist group, making her a perfect supporting character who works behind the scenes.

8) Lola Metrose (The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter)

Lola as seen in the anime (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

The guild receptionist of the Odin Guild and a part of the female main protagonist trio, Lola is one of the most famous guild receptionists in anime. Being the daughter of the strongest adventurers in her guild, Lola is really conservative about her appearance.

However, she has a charming personality that is very approachable, and due to this, she meets the main protagonist and becomes one of the girls to become his wife. Despite having the job usually reserved for a supporting character, Lola is one of the strongest female characters.

7) Celica Lindotte (The New Gate)

Celica as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab & Cloud Hearts)

Celica is the guild receptionist of the Adventurer's Guild and the older sister of Cilica, who is the former's colleague at the guild. Cecila is one of the most famous guild receptionists, known for her charming personality and beautiful appearance.

She is one of the few people whom Shin, the protagonist, meets in the fantasy world. Even though she shows affection towards the male protagonist, she isn't a part of the central romance circle. However, her approachable demeanor makes her worthy of being one of the most famous guild receptionists.

6) Enome (Immoral Guild)

Enome as seen in the anime (Image via TNK)

The guild receptionist of the Adventurer's Guild and a part of the main romance circle, Enome is one of the most famous guild receptionists in anime. Enome has a very welcoming personality, due to which she attracts the attention of Kikuru, the main protagonist.

However, Enome's daughter is adamant about making her mother marry the protagonist. Even though she experiences some awkward encounters with Kikuru, she is adamant about not seeing the protagonist as anything more than a brother.

5) Eina Tulle (Danmachi)

Eina Tulle as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Eina is one of the most famous guild receptionists. As the guild receptionist of the protagonist's guild, Eina is a strict woman who likes decorum and dislikes anyone who tries to ruin it.

Even though she is a supporting character, Bell, the protagonist, has helped her numerous times because the two have a healthy relationship. As far as her abilities are concerned, she is a very talented woman (which is the reason why she is one of the most famous guild receptionists) but lacks any abilities that might help her in battle.

4) Alina Clover (I May be a Guild Receptionist, but I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock out on Time)

Alina, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

One of the prettiest female characters and arguably, the strongest guild receptionist, Alina is a modern internet sensation who soon became famous for her charming personality. She is the guild receptionist of the Ifuru Counter and is always on the lookout to escape overtime.

However, she always gets entangled in completing the quests for others, which earns her the moniker "The Executioner." Even though she might look like a cute girl from the outside, she holds the power to defeat the strongest of enemies.

3) Nell (Reincarnated as a Sword)

Nell as seen in the anime (Image via C2C)

One of the most famous guild receptionists, Fran is the guild receptionist of Alessa, the castle where Fran got her guild card. From the outside, she is a sweet girl who is approachable to anyone in need. She became famous for her first interaction with Fran, the protagonist.

However, on the inside, she holds a dark side for people who try to make her life hard. As a guild receptionist, she is perfect, given her eye-catching appearance and duty-driven personality. However, if someone tries to annoy her, they might witness her wrath and never return to the guild.

2) Guild Girl (Goblin Slayer)

Guild Girl as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

One of the most famous guild receptionists, if not the most, Guild Girl is the guild receptionist of Goblin Slayer's guild. To this day, no one has asked for her name, due to which she goes by her current moniker.

Even though her feelings for the protagonist are neutral at the start, she soon develops feelings for Goblin Slayer. While the protagonist has no sense of romance, she still strives to develop a relationship with him, just like the other female protagonists.

1) Luna (Konosuba)

Luna as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Luna is the guild receptionist of the Axel Adventurer Guild and the most famous guild receptionist in media. Known for her alluring appearance, Luna is described as the prettiest guild receptionist by Kazuma Satou, the protagonist, who has even confessed his feelings for Luna.

Luna is a kind-hearted guild receptionist who forgets everything over a little smile. However, she is against harassment and has showcased her disgust for it numerous times. Although she was against the protagonist group at the start, she became their information breaker later on. She is also a character who gets her name after the fans bring her to the spotlight during her first appearance in the light novel.

Final thoughts

Without a doubt, all of these famous guild receptionists deserve a series of their own, other than Alina Clover, who is already the central protagonist. Even though the job of a guild receptionist suits a supporting character, it needs to be elevated and promoted to the job of a main character.

