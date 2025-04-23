Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 preview teases Sakura's declining health and more

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 unveiled its preview images and synopsis. The teaser details of this episode were unveiled on the anime's X handle and official website. Following the battle against KEEL, the Furin Boys return to their regular duties. However, Sakura is the only one absent.
After the protagonist's absence becomes the usual, Nirei gets worried and visits Sakura's room for the first time. While on their way, they realize this might be the first time they will see Sakura's room. Moreover, as seen from the preview images, the next installment will also see Kotoha's appearance.
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 preview: Kotoha and the Furin Boys visit the protagonist's house to check on his health
According to the preview synopsis, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4, Teachings of Seniors, will commence with a focus on the Furin Boys, except Haruka Sakura, returning to Furin High and performing their regular duties as usual. In the past few days, after the battle against KEEL, everyone has been exhausted and neglecting their duties.
However, now that everyone is fresh, they happily return to their assigned position. The only person yet to return to Furin High since the battle against KEEL is Sakura. Moreover, his absence persists for a few days until Nirei gets worried and speculates that he might be ill. So, asking Suo to accompany him, the two are on their way to visit Sakura's room.
On their way, they realize this will be their first visit to the protagonist's home, piquing their interest even more. Moreover, these two also have gifts that their classmates want to give to Sakura. On their way, they cross paths with Kotoha, who is also visiting Sakura and reveals that he is down with a fever due to exhaustion.
The Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 preview didn't reveal much about how Kotoha knew about Sakura's condition. As her café is near Sakura's house, she might have noticed Sakura's declining health in the past few days.
Moreover, as given by the episode's title, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 might also see an encounter between Sakura and his seniors as the protagonist might want some answers regarding his deeds during the Bofurin-KEEL clash.
Staff members for Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4
The next installment will see the return of all the major staff members, including Ohashi Kazuki (as the episode director and story composition), Seko Koji (scenario design), Shiori Tanaka (scenario composition), and Kawakami Hiroshi (chief animation director).
The panel of animation directors for this installment includes Ohtsuka Yae, Matsubara Eisuke, Komaru Toshiyuki (returning from the previous episode), Kaneko Misaki, and Morita Yushi.
