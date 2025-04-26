Does Kotoha have feelings for Sakura in Wind Breaker? Relationship explained

The first person Haruka Sakura encountered in Wind Breaker was Kotoha Tachibana. Kotoha might also be the person who opened Sakura's heart to receiving others' kindness, and this made her a crucial part of the protagonist's character development. However, throughout the series, Kotoha has also favored Sakura numerous times, so could she be in love with Sakura?

No, Kotoha is not in love with the protagonist, at least according to the series' latest development. For her, Sakura is more like a brother, for whom she always wants the best, as showcased through numerous encounters between the characters. However, as Kotoha was the first to show kindness to the protagonist, Sakura might have some feelings for her.

Wind Breaker: Explaining Kotoha's feelings for Haruka Sakura

Kotoha as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Kotoha Tachibana is one of the few female characters in Wind Breaker. Introduced in episode 1, Kotoha is a supporting character with whom Haruka Sakura interacted for the first time since entering the city of Makochi. She is a waitress at Cafe Pothos, the dine-in restaurant where students from Furin usually go to grab a bite.

Her first interaction consisted of Kotoha getting bullied by a few delinquents as Sakura arrived to protect her, just in time. Even though the protagonist was too hesitant to accept her gratitude, she forced him into her cafe and offered him a meal. During Wind Breaker season 1, the Furin Boys have been showcased visiting Kotoha's cafe numerous times.

Sakura and Kotoha as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

However, she is still one of the least appearing characters in Wind Breaker. However, as seen in season 2's episode 4, Kotoha visited Sakura and took care of him when he was under the weather. With Sakura receiving special treatment like this, fans questioned whether Kotoha might be interested in the protagonist.

Since the start, Kotoha has treated Sakura as a little brother, always looking out for him whenever needed. Daily, Sakura visited her cafe to grab breakfast. Despite them sharing a meeting every day, Kotoha has yet to showcase any emotions related to her having feelings for Sakura.

Sakura and Kotoha as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

She has never blushed or acted as if she were interested in Sakura. So, claiming that she has feelings for the male protagonist might be wrong, even from the series' genre perspective, because Wind Breaker is a pure battle-shonen series.

However, Sakura might have feelings for Kotoha, given how many times he has blushed before Kotoha, even though they meet every day. This point might not make sense because Sakura blushed before Nagato's girlfriend. However, Kotoha's case is different because the protagonist has met her so often, meaning that Sakura might be hiding some feelings for Kotoha Tachibana.

Final Thoughts

As already mentioned, Kotoha is yet to showcase any romantic feelings for Haruka Sakura as of the current development in the anime/manga. While things might change in the future, which is low-probability, things wouldn't go the way the fans are expecting because the series is an action-shonen genre, and adding 'romance' would be equal to losing the plot.

