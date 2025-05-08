The Beginning After the End episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Beginning After the End episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Fuji TV, AT-X, and other pertinent networks in Japan. After that, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll for international audiences with multi-subs.

In the previous episode, Virion took Arthur to his friend, Rinia, who helped establish contact with the boy's parents. Arthur told his parents not to worry about him and that he was fine. After informing Alice and Reynolds about his well-being, Arthur agreed to become Virion's disciple. Given how the episode ended, fans are now looking forward to the release of The Beginning After the End episode 7.

The Beginning After the End episode 7 release date and time

Tessia and Arthur (Image via Studio A-Cat)

As per the anime's official site, The Beginning After the End episode 7 will be released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, many interested viewers from different regions can watch the episode at varying times.

Here are the release dates and times for The Beginning After the End episode 7, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 10:25 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 12:25 PM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 1:25 PM Brazil Standard Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 2:25 PM British Summer Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 6:25 PM Central European Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 7:25 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 10:55 PM Philippine Standard Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 1:25 AM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 2:55 AM

Where to watch The Beginning After the End episode 7?

Virion, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can catch the television broadcast of The Beginning After the End episode 7 on local networks like Fuji TV, AT-X, Tokai Television, Hokkaido Television, Cultural Broadcasting, Kansai Television, Ishikawa Television, and others. The episodes will also be available on sites like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, a day after the episode's TV airing (May 14, 2025).

Furthermore, interested viewers from North America, Central America, South America, the Middle East, Oceania, Europe, Africa, and India can stream The Beginning After the End episode 7 on Crunchyroll. Selected countries from South Asia and Southeast Asia can also watch the episode on Bilibili Global.

The Beginning After the End episode 6 recap

Arthur's dream in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The episode kicks off with Arthur confronting a monstrous figure in his dream. He wonders whether the apparition is a manifestation of his pent-up anxiety. At this moment, Tessia wakes him up and tells him that her grandfather, Virion, is waiting for them in the carriage.

Meanwhile, Tessia's father, Alduin, urges Virion to reconsider letting Arthur stay in their kingdom as it goes against their code. However, Virion brushes him off, saying he has become fond of the boy. In the carriage, Virion tells Arthur that Tessia has always been lonely, surrounded by superficial friends.

However, she smiles wholeheartedly whenever she's with Arthur. Virion expresses his gratitude to the boy for that. After a long journey, they arrive at the house of Virion's friend, Rinia. Arthur finds out that she is a seer. With Rinia's powers, Arthur is able to contact his parents, who have successfully reached Xyrus. Arthur tells Alice and Reynolds not to worry about him.

Alice and Reynolds in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

He explains that he cannot meet them right away as he has some complications in his body that he must fix. Yet, Arthur promises to return as soon as he gets well. After that, Arthur Leywin tells Virion that he's ready to become his disciple. Meanwhile, Tessia's parents are still adamant about sending Arthur back. Yet, Tessia's constant nagging forces Alduin to let Arthur stay.

He acknowledges that sitting on the throne for a while has veiled his vision. However, he apologizes to Arthur for his behavior and urges him to think of the castle as his home. Later, Tessia takes Arthur away to the town, where they meet Feyrith, a noble elven kid. Feyrith ridicules Arthur and challenges him to a duel.

Tessia and his parents (Image via Studio A-Cat)

However, Arthur knocks him out with a casual punch. Later, in the castle, Tessia asks Arthur whether he's ready for his training with Virion. At this moment, the episode delves into a flashback and shows Virion telling Arthur that his training methods are harsh. Yet, he ensures that Arthur's training as a Beast Tamer will endow him with superior strength.

Back to the present, Arthur responds to Tessia's question, saying that he's excited. After that, Arthur Leywin's training in the Kingdom of Elenoir begins. The episode ends with a three-year time skip, where Tessia wakes Arthur up with mana.

What to expect in The Beginning After the End episode 7? (speculative)

Arthur's timeskip look (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 7 will likely continue the adaptation from chapter 26 of TurtleMe and Fuyuki23's original webtoon and show Arthur Leywin's progress as a Beast Tamer under Virion's guidance.

Undoubtedly, Arthur should have gotten a lot stronger than before in three years. As such, The Beginning After the End episode 7 may show Arthur engaging in a mock battle against Virion. On the other hand, the episode will show Tessia's progress as a mage.

