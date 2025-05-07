The Beginning After the End episode 6, titled The King's Training, was released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The episode served as a prelude to the time-skip and showed Arthur Leywin finally establishing contact with his parents. He was able to tell them that he was fine and urged them not to worry about him.

In addition, The Beginning After the End episode 6 focused on Arthur Leywin and Tessia Eralith's dynamic. The elven princess almost fought against her parents to let Arthur train in the Kingdom of Elenoir, even though it went against the Elf code. Moreover, the episode adds a nice touch of conflict as Arthur faces a noble kid in the kingdom.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Beginning After the End episode 6.

The Beginning After the End episode 6: Arthur contacts his parents and responds to Virion's offer

Arthur's dream in the episode (Image vai Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 6 begins with Arthur Leywin confronting a horrifying figure in his nightmare. He wonders whether the monster is a manifestation of his anxieties or his heavy responsibilities. At this moment, Tessia wakes him up from his dream. Arthur, who is still in a sleepy state, wonders where the monster went. Tessia gets aggravated by such comments.

She then pulls him from the bed and tells him her grandfather is waiting for him. Tessia also asks Arthur if he's staying here. Arthur replies that he's not sure. Yet, he believes he will be certain once he returns from his outing. Elsewhere, in The Beginning After the End episode 6, Tessia's parents urge Virion to reconsider letting Arthur stay in the kingdom since he is a human.

Tessia and others in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Alduin says it's against the kingdom's code if they let the boy stay. However, Virion firmly reminds him that he's only fond of the child. Tessia overhears his parents' outburst and tells them that Arthur saved her life twice. When things get slightly heated between Tessia and his father, Virion intervenes. He snaps at Alduin and tells Arthur to get in the carriage.

According to The Beginning After the End episode 6, Virion is taking Arthur to his "mysterious friend" to help establish contact with his parents. During the journey to their desired location, Virion tells Arthur about how Tessia has grown up surrounded by superficial friends and family.

Tessia and Arthur (Image via Studio A-Cat)

She never had any friends who could make her smile. However, Virion is glad that Tessia can smile when she's with Arthur. That's why the veteran elf is grateful to the boy. After some time, they reach the location. Arthur wonders who this mysterious friend must be, for whom even the former king of Elenoir has to come all the way.

Virion barges at the door in a rather rash manner. At this moment in The Beginning After the End episode 6, an aged elf woman opens the door. Virion introduces her as Rinia Darcassan, his old acquaintance. Virion mentions that Rinia is a special mage. Arthur doesn't recollect "special mage" being in any defined category. So, he concludes that Rinia must be like her mother.

Virion and Rinia (Image via Studio A-Cat)

At Rinia's request, Arthur and others enter her house. Arthur Leywin looks around the house's interior and finds multiple books decked in shelves. Meanwhile, Rinia mentions that she's a seer. She looks intently at Arthur and realizes the boy is hard to read. As a result, she can only read fragments of his past and future. However, she discovers that Arthur only wants to contact his parents, not read his future.

At this moment in The Beginning After the End episode 6, Rinia places a bucket of water in front of Arthur and tells him to imagine his parents vividly. Arthur follows Rinia's instructions and closely recalls his parents' appearance. Meanwhile, the episode transitions to Alice and Reynold having dinner somewhere. Alice looks glum as it's Arthur's birthday, and he's not with them.

Rinia's instructions to Arthur (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 6 reveals that Reynolds and Alice still blame themselves for Arthur's ill fate, months after finding a place to live in Xyrus. At this moment, they hear Arthur's voice from above. Arthur speaks directly to his parents through Rinia's seer powers and tells them not to worry about him.

Although he doesn't elaborate on how he survived, he mentions that he's in the Kingdom of Elenoir. Furthermore, Arthur reveals that he will have to stay back in the kingdom for a while due to a complication in his body. Yet, he assures them that he will return to them once he recovers.

Alice and Reynolds in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Also, he urges them not to blame themselves anymore for what has happened. Arthur Leywin's voice fills Alice and Reynolds's eyes with tears as they rest assured, knowing their boy is still alive. Meanwhile, Arthur also becomes emotional. He swears not to make his parents sad anymore. Thus, he tells Virion that he's ready to become his disciple.

The Beginning After the End episode 6: A new journey awaits Arthur

Tessia and her parents (Image via Studio A-Cat)

After returning to the castle, Tessia Eralith desperately implores her father, Alduin, to let Arthur stay. Aside from reminding him about how he saved her life twice, Tessia tells him that if they kick Arthur out now, others will think the elves are ungrateful. Tessia's earnest request finally changes Alduin's heart. However, he's still doubtful about the decision.

Just then, Virion assures him that he will train Arthur himself and spread the word to the whole country. After that, Tessia's parents properly acknowledge Arthur and welcome him to their castle. Alduin mentions how sitting on the throne for a long time has made his mind conservative. Yet, he and Merial request that Arthur consider the castle his own home.

Feyrith, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Following that, in The Beginning After the End episode 6, Tessia takes Arthur to the town, where they meet Feyrith Ivsaar II, the son of a noble elven family. Feyrith attempts to ridicule Arthur for being a human. In response, Arthur sarcastically apologizes and tries to leave. However, Feyrith catches on to Arthur's sarcasm and challenges him to a duel.

Yet, the duel ends in Feyrith's humiliation, as he gets knocked out in one punch. Tessia sees the funny side of the incident and takes Arthur to show him more places around the town. Later, in the castle, Tessia asks Arthur if he's looking forward to the beginning of his training the next day. Arthur absentmindedly says yes.

Arthur and Virion (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 6 then delves into a flashback, where Virion bluntly tells Arthur that his training methods are harsh. He explains that a Beast Tamer's training can be compared to submerging oneself in boiling tar. Therefore, he hopes Arthur is prepared to endure the challenge.

Back to the present, Arthur excitedly tells Tessia that he's ready to decide his own future. Tessia feels she should also start working hard so that she doesn't lose to Arthur. Following this, the episode shows the beginning of Arthur's training with Virion. In a monologue, Arthur speculates that his future will be something to look forward to.

The Beginning After the End episode 6 ends with a 3-year time-skip scene, where Tesisa wakes up Arthur using her mana. They both look slightly older and taller.

Conclusion

Tessia's timeskip look (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 6 has ended the adaptation of season 1 from TurtleMe and Fuyuki23's eponymous webtoon. One of the major highlights of the episode was how Arthur assimilated into the elven kingdom.

It was mostly thanks to Tessia, who urged her parents to let the boy stay. At the same time, Virion's influence was necessary. Now that the narrative has entered the time-skip, it remains to be seen how Arthur's future journeys unfold.

