To Be Hero X episode 5: Yang Cheng's journey as E-Soul begins as he gains his first believer

To Be Hero X episode 5, titled One Actor, was released on Sunday, May 4, 2025. The episode commenced E-Soul's arc and focused on Yang Cheng's transformation from being an E-Soul actor to becoming the actual hero. It also explored Yang's interesting life as he constantly juggled his work life and romance.

At the same time, To Be Hero X episode 5 showcased the original E-Soul, who attended an Anniversary Event. Moreover, it highlighted Yang Cheng's dynamics with Little Pomelo, who became his first Believer. Notably, the episode didn't have a firm connection with the previous installment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 5.

To Be Hero X episode 5: Yang Cheng's life as E-Soul actor is shown

Yang Cheng, as seen in his childhood (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 5 commences with a scene in an alley, where a young boy helplessly watches his parents being killed by two burglars. After shooting the parents, the perpetrators plan to sell the boy for money. Yet, before they can kidnap him, E-Soul - the armored hero blessed with lightning powers - appears at the scene. He eliminates the burglars and asks the boy his name. The boy replies that his name is Yang Cheng.

16 years later, Yang Cheng is now a young adult trying to impress his crush, Xia Qing, with concert tickets to her favorite singer, Lucky Cyan. He heads to the university to hand over the tickets. Meanwhile, Xia Qing, who happens to be Yang's class rep, asks him why he has left the Career Goal form blank. Yang Cheng reveals that he has already found a job.

Xia Qing and Yang Cheng (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, he doesn't describe the kind of job he does. Instead, he tries to bring up the topic of Lucky Cyan's concert. Before he can, Yang Cheng and Xia Qing's colleague Shang arrive at the scene. According to To Be Hero X episode 5, Shang has done internships at multiple companies, as he plans to make a name for himself in the hero business. Meanwhile, Xia Qing remembers that Yang was telling her something.

But Yang Cheng changes the subject and says he needs to leave urgently for his job. To Be Hero X episode 5 then shows Yang Cheng meeting his boss, Uncle Rock, under whom he works as a stage performer. Uncle Rock reveals that the MG company's people will come to watch the performance tonight. If they like his performance, they might sign him up for the E-Soul audition.

Uncle Rock in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Uncle Rock knows how badly Yang Cheng wants to meet E-Soul. Later, To Be Hero X episode 5 shows Yang Cheng performing as E-Soul at a theme park in front of children. One of the MG representatives takes notes and seems to approve of Yang's performance. Yang Cheng's iteration of E-Soul impresses almost everyone, except a young boy, who mentions how there's no originality to his performance.

That's why he wants a refund. Interestingly, the boy's criticism rubs off on other children, who also want their money back. Yet, after the concert, the young boy takes a photo of Yang Cheng dressed as E-Soul. Yang Cheng wonders why he clicked his picture, considering he didn't like his performance. The boy clarifies that it's the "E-Soul Interactive Event."

Yang Cheng as E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Yet, he explains that Yang Cheng's version of E-Soul doesn't have the flashy effects like the other actors online. At this moment in To Be Hero X episode 5, the young boy's sister comes to pick him up. Interestingly, it's none other than Xia Qing, Yang Cheng's crush. As soon as Xia arrives, Yang Cheng wears the E-Sou mask because he doesn't want her to know that he is working as an actor.

To Be Hero X episode 5 then shifts the focus to Xia Qing, who introduces herself as Little Pomelo's sister. She tells the boy how much Pomelo loves his performances as E-Soul. Xia Qing then asks the E-Soul actor if he could meet her the next day. Later, Uncle Rock finds out about the "Date." However, Yang Cheng says it's not really a date since Xia Qing doesn't know his identity.

Little Pomelo, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Uncle Rock understands that Yang Cheng is slightly embarrassed to tell his crush about his occupation. Yet, he thinks the boy should tell her the truth. Meanwhile, two rowdy-looking people arrive at the scene and inform Uncle Rock that they have delivered the goods. When they ask for money, Uncle Rock reveals that he cannot provide it since he has received several complaints.

As they leave his office, one of them notices Yang Cheng. He wonders whether the boy thinks of himself as a superhero just because he gets to wear his E-Soul costume. Later, To Be Hero X episode 5 shows Yang Cheng fixing his E-Soul armors. It is revealed that the boy has zero Trust Value. He acknowledges how difficult it can be for someone with zero Trust Value in this society.

To Be Hero X episode 5: Yang Cheng's transformation

Yang Cheng disguised as E-Soul and Xia Qing (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The next day, Yang Cheng meets Xia Qing as E-Soul. According to To Be Hero X episode 5, Xia Qing's younger brother, Little Pomelo, is lonely and doesn't have many friends. He usually stays cooped up at home but always talks about the E-Soul actor. That's why Xia Qing urges him to spend some time with Pomelo.

To Be Hero X episode 5 then shows Yang Cheng spending some time with Little Pomelo. They talk about the upcoming E-Soul audition. Little Pomelo mentions that Yang Cheng gives him the vibe of the original E-Soul. He thinks he used to be the best when he didn't try to "imitate" the hero. Yang Cheng then asks Little Pomelo to tell him in detail what he found similar.

At the same time, Little Pomelo reveals that he knows about Yang Cheng's feelings for his sister. He promises to keep it a secret if Yang can take him to see the actual E-Soul. Following that, To Be Hero X episode 5 shifts the focus to the E-Soul audition, where many actors and fans attend the event, donning the costume of their favorite lightning hero.

The E-Soul audition (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

In the audition, Yang Cheng makes it to the top spot, tied with two other contestants. Unfortunately, the judges let him go since he has Zero Trust Value. Elsewhere, the guys whom Uncle Rock fired wonder what they should do since they need money. At this moment in To Be Hero X episode 5, one of them gets a phone call from a mysterious caller, who promises them a lot of money for a "big order."

When they inquire further, the unknown caller says it's concerning the delivery of a person. Meanwhile, at the university, Xia Qing asks Yang Cheng whether he would like to go to Lucky Cyan's concert. She mentions that Shang Chao has given her the VIP tickets. As soon as Yang hears of Shangs' involvement in this, he opts out. Later, Little Pomelo meets Yang Cheng, dressed as E-Soul, in an alley.

He asks him where he went after the audition. Yang Cheng tells Pomelo that he was too embarrassed to meet him after being disqualified in the final round. However, Little Pomelo doesn't mind it. He wonders whether Yang won't go to the Anniversary Event. Yang Cheng feels that it doesn't matter, since E-Soul won't likely notice him.

The original E-Soul in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

At that moment in To Be Hero X episode 5, Little Pomelo is abducted by the two deliverymen. Yang Cheng boards his bicycle and chases after them. Elsewhere, the Anniversary Event kicks off, with the original E-Soul giving a speech about why he never took off his mask in 34 years of his career as a hero. He mentions that his mask isn't only a mask but a symbol of trust that he's unwilling to betray.

He also acknowledges the many E-Souls present at the event. Meanwhile, Yang Cheng finally catches up to the perpetrators. To Be Hero X episode 5 then shows Yang trying his best to put up a fight against Little Pomelo's kidnappers. However, he struggles against the two. Even though he gets battered and bruised, Yang refuses to give up.

Yang Cheng refuses to give up (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Little Pomelo tears up seeing Yang giving his best. His unyielding resolve and courage remind him of the original E-Soul. To Be Hero X episode 5 then shows Little Pomelo addressing Yang Cheng as E-Soul and urging him to get up. Pomelo's desire endows Yang with newfound powers. His Trust Value turns from zero to one, and he gets blessed with E-Soul's lightning.

Having awakened his powers, Yang Cheng assumes E-Soul's heroic spirit and defeats the perpetrators with all his might. Later, Xia Qing arrives at the scene and hugs Pomelo. She thanks the E-Soul actor for saving Pomelo and asks what she should call him since she doesn't know his actual name.

Shang, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

At this moment, Yang Cheng removes his mask. Just then, Shang arrives at the scene. To Be Hero X episode 5 ends with Shang explaining that he has come for Yang Cheng. In other words, the episode ends with the revelation that Shang knows about Yang Cheng's latest exploits as E-Soul.

Conclusion

To Be Hero X episode 5 has successfully kicked off the E-Soul story arc, placing major focus on Yang Cheng, who embodied the hero's spirit. With one believer, he transformed into the E-Soul and demonstrated the original hero's powers.

The episode further proved that heroes are a "concept" in this society, and anyone could become a hero as long as they had believers. Much like Lin Ling, Yang Cheng assumed the role of the hero he admired the most.

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More