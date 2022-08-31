8 most memorable masked anime characters

Anime characters tend to wear just about anything depending on the series. Ergo, donning something like a mask is to be expected from them. However, how memorable a character is will depend on several factors:

Most importantly, how popular their series is How relevant the character is in the narrative

It's worth mentioning that the anime characters on this list don't have to wear their masks all the time. As long as it's a core part of their character, that's good enough to end up on this list.

8 well-known masked anime characters that fans know and love

8) Ririka Momobami (Kakegurui)

Ririka Momobami in her usual appearance in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Before diving into the heavy hitters is a dark horse entry. Ririka Momobami almost always wears her mask simply because she lost a gamble when she was young. That gamble was between her and her twin sister, Kirari, and the wager meant that Ririka essentially became the latter's shadow.

Much of Kakegurui's Election Arc was done solely so Ririka could become more independent and separate from being in Kirari's shadow all the time. The moment her face is seen is when fans finally start to see the real Ririka, which is especially sweet given how her friendship with Mary progresses as the series continues.

7) No-Face (Spirited Away)

Spirited Away is one of the most successful and recognizable anime movies of all time. One of the most recognizable characters in the film is No-Face (also known as Kaonashi). His design features nothing but a shadowy figure with a simplistic mask on it, making him very relevant for a list like this one.

He gains the voice and ability of anything he eats and is seen consuming several characters in the movie. This strange beast befriends Chihiro and eventually loses all of his "weight" after chasing her through the bathhouse.

By the end of the movie, he's seen chilling with Zenibaas as Chihiro returns home.

6) Tuxedo Mask (Sailor Moon)

Part of a screenshot that casuals might be able to recognize (Image via Toei Animation)

Tuxedo Mask is the alter ego of Mamoru Chiba, who is the main love interest of Sailor Moon. Unsurprisingly, that makes him a rather important character in this iconic anime series. Unlike other characters on this list, the mask is actually integral in keeping his identity a secret.

His identity would eventually be exposed when he is attacked by Black Lady, confirming something that was rather obvious to anybody who watched the show. The average anime fan should at least recognize him from the "My Job Here is Done" meme, even if it's a bit inaccurate as to what actually happened in the scene.

5) Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)

The iconic look (Image via Pierrot)

As far as iconic masks go, it's hard to think of a more memorable one than Kaneki Ken's unnerving visage. The visual of his ghoul mask is something many fans should be able to remember, especially since it's a common sight for profile pictures on various social media throughout the years.

It is worth noting that he has three extra kakuja masks with different designs. Hence, he actually has several iconic designs that Tokyo Ghoul fans could easily recognize, although his first one is easily the most memorable.

4) Inosuke Hashibira (Demon Slayer)

Inosuke with his iconic boar's head (Image via Ufotable)

Not all masks look traditional in anime. In Inosuke's case, he wears a boar's head over his face. He was raised by a boar and dons the "mother's" head as the headgear that fans know and love today. It's a bit strange, yet it's also part of the reason why he's so easily recognizable to those who don't follow much Demon Slayer news.

As disgusting as the boar's head might be, Inosuke is actually quite handsome underneath the headpiece. He's one of the most popular characters in the extremely popular Demon Slayer anime, hence his well-deserved spot on this list.

3) Tomura Shigaraki (My Hero Academia)

It technically counts (Image via Bones)

The early appearances of one of My Hero Academia's main villains always featured a strange mask. In Shigaraki's case, he had a hand covering his face. It was unquestionably a unique look, but it wasn't done for some strange fashion reason. Instead, he had a genuine, if twisted, reason for having several hands around his head.

Many of the hands would end up being destroyed in his bout with Re-Destro, but one would end up "surviving." That one came from Nana Shimura, who was All Might's mentor and also the grandmother of Shigaraki.

2) Ichigo Kurasaki (Bleach)

One variation (Image via Pierrot)

Default Ichigo doesn't wear anything on his face, but his Hollow form does. Considering that this form is used fairly often in the series, it's fitting that he would end up on a list like this one, especially since Bleach was one of the Big Three in terms of anime. Bleach does have other great mashed characters to choose from (like Grimmjow), but Ichigo is the main protagonist.

There are two iconic looks regarding this Hollow Mask. The first one is the full version, while the second one is the shattered version. Either way, it's a pretty cool look for the part Hollow, part Shinigami, part Quincy protagonist.

1) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

One of the biggest mysteries of early Naruto involved Kakashi's appearance under his mask. Fans would later find out that he's just a good-looking guy underneath it. But it was still a fun thing to see numerous theories of, especially since Naruto even wonders what's underneath it.

He's unquestionably one of the most memorable masked anime characters of all time, particularly for two reasons:

Kakashi has consistently been one of the most popular Naruto characters

Naruto is one of the most popular animes of all time

Ergo, it's logical to assume that Kakashi is a memorable character that fans can easily recognize. While other entries on this list could have their placement argued, it's hard to think of somebody more memorable than Kakashi.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

