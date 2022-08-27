8 lovable anime characters with a short temper

Anime characters can portray a wide array of emotions, ranging from sadness to unadulterated hatred. This specific listicle will focus on some of the more lovable anime characters with a short fuse.

The be on this list, the characters have to be well-liked within their own fandoms. Somebody who is constantly angry but is a filler character or not liked at all won't end up here. Similarly, anime characters who are mentioned here have to be prone and quick to anger. Ergo, somebody being angry in a scene where their attitude is justified won't get a mention on this list.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

8 beloved anime characters who are quick to anger

1) Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia)

A common reaction of his (Image via Bones)

As far as My Hero Academia anime characters go, Katsuki Bakugo is easily one of the most recognizable. He's consistently been one of the most popular characters in the series, regularly placing number one in the official Japanese popularity polls. In that sense, he's unquestionably loved by a sizable portion of the fanbase.

Anybody who has watched this show or read the manga knows how explosive Katsuki Bakugo can be, especially in matters involving his rival, Izuku Midoriya. Fittingly enough, his Quirk perfectly represents his personality, as he's both explosive in and out of the battlefield.

2) Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)

Vegeta is a notable anime character, too (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegeta is another extremely popular character known for his moments of rage. Those instances are common, thanks to his overbearing pride at times; his transition from a major antagonist to a deuteragonist didn't change much in this department.

He's much more easily anger-prone compared to the jovial Goku, which is not surprising, considering that Saiyans are known for being highly hostile people, making somebody like Goku more of an exception rather than the norm. Vegeta is the perfect choice for a list like this one, as far as hot-headed Dragon Ball Z characters go.

3) Yusuke Urameshi (YuYu Hakusho)

Yusuke's anger isn't always as exaggerated as some other anime characters (Image via Pierrot)

The protagonist of YuYu Hakusho debuts as a random street punk who easily gets into fights with other people for hardly any reason. Things don't change much when he dies and is brought back as a Spirit Detective, with the main difference being that genuinely evil apparitions often provoke him.

Most members of Team Urameshi have a short temper, with somebody like Kurama being the main exception. Still, Yusuke is the main protagonist, so it makes the most sense to include him here over another lovable oaf like Kuwabara.

4) Inosuke Hashibira (Demon Slayer)

A short temper is still somehow visible through a boar mask (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer is an extremely popular series with many lovable anime characters. Amongst them is Inosuke Hashibira, who is known for being hot-headed and often gets into dangerous situations due to his tendency to overestimate his own strength.

It's fitting that a man associated with boars would be known for his short temper. After all, those animals are known for being easily provoked in real life, not to mention extremely dangerous for the average person to encounter. More often than not, fans can expect to see Inosuke starting a fight.

5) Inuyasha (Inuyasha)

A hot-headed Inuyasha (Image via Sunrise)

Another animalistic character for a list like this one. Inuyasha is a Dog Hanyō who first appears to be a very dangerous person that Kagome should be wary of, although the name of the series should make it obvious that much of the story is told from his perspective. Thus, this anime character is the main protagonist and quickly teams up with her. It's not as if he suddenly becomes nice, though.

He's still a bit temperamental, with one of his most notable quirks being that he has demon blood, which makes him stronger at the cost of putting him in a frenzy when he doesn't have Tessaiga.

6) Misty (Pokemon)

Ash's first female traveling companion is arguably his most iconic one. Misty's depiction in the show was noticeably different from how she was portrayed in the video games. She was a classic tsundere who was prone to rage in the TV Show, whereas she barely had any characterization in the gaming titles.

Much of her initial anger was a result of the fact that Ash had fried her bicycle, which eventually led her to follow Ash around Kanto and Johto. Her short temper would occasionally flare up when he would do something dumb or if Brock tried to be a womanizer again.

However, this anime character becomes much more subdued in her later appearances in the show.

7) Tobio Kageyama (Haikyuu!!)

A comically angry Kageyama (Image via Production I.G)

The former "King of the Court" is undeniably an extremely talented volleyball player. There's an honest case one can make for saying that he's the best overall player in all of Haikyuu!! However, the important part of listing this setter here is his short temper. It's a common trope where exceptionally talented anime characters are held back by their anger.

The "King of the Court" moniker isn't as nice as it sounds. His former teammates hated his overbearing attitude, which eventually led him to join Karasuno High. Fans would quickly see his frustration building up with regard to Hinata before he would eventually mature and become a more team-oriented player.

His short temper would still be used for comedic moments, but it wasn't a detriment to his character.

8) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

A petty anime character is one who is easy to anger, so it shouldn't be surprising to see somebody like Edward Elric here. He's the main protagonist of Fullmetal Alchemist. Thus, it's also predictable that he's one of the more popular characters in his series.

It's respectable to see somebody willing to throw down with someone else they have an issue with rather than try to always negotiate in the usual cliche anime way. Calling him "short" is another way to tick him off because he suffers from a severe case of Napoleon Inferiority Complex.

