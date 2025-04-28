Moon's killer in To Be Hero X might not be the E-Soul fans think (and this hidden detail suggests it)

E-Soul has become the subject of discussion following the ending of the To Be Hero X episode 4. The latest installment of the donghua (Chinese Animation) witnessed a figure resembling E-Soul, shooting a lightning beam through Moon's head to kill her instantly in front of Lin Ling.

The chances of the scene being another hallucination/nightmare of Lin Ling are slim, considering the boy witnessed the perpetrator. Yet, the E-Soul that fans saw in To Be Hero X episode 4 might not be the E-Soul from Lin Ling's timeline, but rather a rogue figure from the past. The character promotional videos and other clips featuring the lightning hero highlight this fact.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and reflects the author's opinions. It also contains canon typical descriptions of violence and spoilers from the titular series.

Exploring the actual E-Soul behind Moon's death in To Be Hero X

The latest episode of To Be Hero X, titled The Commoner, shocked fans to the core with an unexpected ending, where Moon seemingly died at the hands of E-Soul. The former hero had been lonely on an uninhabited island until Lin Ling arrived at the scene through a portal. She was glad to see Lin Ling and told him that she would never go on a vacation again.

However, their reunion tragically ended, as a lightning beam pierced through Moon's brain, resulting in her instant death. Lin Ling took a while to process the moment. After that, he looked ahead and saw a figure resembling E-Soul. Notably, Lin Ling's vision was blurry at that moment, so the episode couldn't clearly showcase the character.

The veteran or the original E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Yet, there's no doubt the culprit was E-Soul. However, those who have seen the character PVs and preview videos of To Be Hero X would know that E-Soul's character has more than one variation. In the original character PV, fans can see a veteran E-Soul, who once saved the world from a catastrophic event caused by his friend, Zero, in his younger days.

He also lost an arm during the battle. Besides him, there's another E-Soul, who will appear in To Be Hero X episode 5. The second iteration of the hero has a slightly different costume. Moreover, the character's description on the show's official website states, "A streak of light inherited." According to the preview of episode 5, the "second" E-Soul was once saved by the original E-Soul when he was a child.

The current E-Soul, as seen in episode 3 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Eventually, he becomes the current E-Soul, i.e., the 9th-ranked hero from Lin Ling's timeline. Now, the current E-Soul appears slightly different than the perpetrator behind Moon's death, whose costume has more black notes. The figure appears more like the sinister version of E-Soul, whom the veteran E-Soul confronted in front of an altar.

According to a theory circulating in the To Be Hero X fandom, the veteran E-Soul had a partner named Zero who went rogue. He might have had a similar cyborg-like costume. However, due to some unknown reason, he went rogue and started killing heroes. In fact, the character PV in question shows the dead bodies of several heroes, including Hero X from Zero's timeline.

The rogue E-Soul (left) as seen in the E-Soul character PV (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Therefore, Moon's killer in To Be Hero X episode 4 could be the phantom from the path - the hero that went rogue. However, this is only a speculation at this point with no concrete proof. The reality will come to light once the E-Soul arc officially begins.

Conclusion

The rogue E-Soul, as seen in the donghua (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

E-Soul could be more complex than Nice, as the official PVs present him in more than one avatar. Unlike Nice, E-Soul's identity hasn't been made clear. It's highly possible that a sinister version was behind Moon's death, and not the hero from the current timeline, who briefly appeared in episode 3 to save the citizens from Wolf Girl's unexpected attack.

