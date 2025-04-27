To Be Hero X episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 5 is set to be released on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and other channels in Japan, as per the show's official site. The episode will also be available on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll with English subtitles for global audiences.
In the previous episode, the God Eye took Moon hostage to lure out Nice. Even though Nice/Lin Ling wanted to go and save Moon, he couldn't leave the Hero Tower due to the desire of Nice's believers. Yet, he still pushed on and emerged as Lin Ling. The boy stripped his Nice persona and revealed the truth about the late hero to everyone.
Eventually, Lin Ling's desires resonated with Nice's fans, and he acquired the necessary powers to defeat God Eye. The episode saw Lin Ling emerge as a new hero. Additionally, the previous episode showcased a horrifying reunion between Lin Ling and Moon. Considering how the latest episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans can't wait to see what happens next in To Be Hero X episode 5.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 5.
To Be Hero X episode 5 release date and time
As per the donghua's official website and the complete release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 5 will be released on May 4, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. However, due to time zone differences, many international audiences can watch the episode on May 3, 2025.
The release dates and times for To Be Hero X episode 5, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:
Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 5?
Anime lovers in Japan can catch To Be Hero X episode 5 on Fuji TV and various other networks. Moreover, the hit title from the Spring 2025 season can be streamed on Amazon Prime, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Hulu, and other digital platforms in Japan.
Interested viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, the Middle East, and India can watch To Be Hero X episode 5 on Crunchyroll. The episode will also be available on Bilibili Global in selected regions.
To Be Hero X episode 4 recap
The episode begins with Nice's Trust Value plummeting as a result of Moon's resurrection. The media thinks Nice might lose his rank in the top 10. Meanwhile, God Eye keeps Moon as a hostage to force Nice to appear. However, Nice's supporters don't want their hero to confront God Eye, sensing it could be a trap. In fact, they believe that the Moon on the stage is fake to lure out Nice.
While Lin Ling desperately wants to go and save Moon, the desires of Nice's believers prevent him from leaving the Hero Tower. Miss J reminds Nice that his powers are solely a result of public faith. Therefore, he must do what his followers desire. Meanwhile, Miss J calls Mr. Shand, who informs her that he has already sent someone to deal with Moon.
God Eye then threatens to kill Moon within an hour if Nice doesn't appear by then. At this moment, Blankster, one of the "clean-up" heroes from the Treeman Organization, confronts God Eye. Miss J says that Blankster's Iron Fist can erase his opponent's memories. The organization intends to make God Eye and Moon forget about Nice's actual fate.
This way, the truth about Nice won't be disclosed. However, the plan fails as God Eye exposes Blankster's truth to everyone. A poster appears on every digital screen, showcasing Blankster's past. Mr. Shand immediately calls J to intercept the broadcast.
Interestingly, the IT department plays the promotional video that Lin Ling once made about Nice. As soon as it plays, Lin Ling is renewed with new hope. He disregards the believers' call and strips down Nice's garments. The episode shows Lin Ling emerging as himself, not Nice, to face God Eye.
He reveals the truth about Nice's original fate. Although Nice's Trust Value plummets, Lin Ling takes on God Eye with his sheer willpower. He realizes that he truly felt like a hero when he developed feelings for someone (Moon). At this moment, the crowd identifies Lin Ling as the person from Nice and Moon's wedding.
Lin Ling's heartfelt passion resonates with Nice's believers, as they begin to cheer for him. Consequently, Lin Ling's Trust Value shoots up, and he gains unfathomable powers. The episode then shows a fierce battle between Lin Ling and God Eye, where the former emerges victorious. Multiple hero agencies and heroes acknowledge Lin Ling as a new hero.
In fact, Miss J discovers that Lin Ling's Trust Value has become the same as Nice's. Eventually, God Eye is arrested for his crimes. Yet, Lin Ling discovers that the Moon on stage was truly a fake prepared by God Eye. Following that, the episode shifts focus to an uninhabited island, where Moon spends her lonely days.
Suddenly, she notices a portal from which Lin Ling appears. Moon is exuberant to see Lin Ling and says she won't go on a vacation ever. Yet, their reunion is cut short as a lightning bullet penetrates Moon's head. Lin Ling stands transfixed as he sees a figure resembling E-Soul at a distance. The episode ends thrillingly, with Moon's lifeless corpse lying in a pool of blood.
What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 5?
According to the preview video shared by the official staff, To Be Hero X episode 5 will begin E-Soul's story. It was previously noted by the official staff in the episode calendar that E-Soul's narrative would be covered in three episodes.
Therefore, the upcoming episode will likely introduce the 9th-ranked hero and explore his complexities. As evident from the short PV, To Be Hero X episode 5 might show E-Soul's ideology as a hero. In the preview clip, he is seen saving a child from a bully.
At the same time, he appears to be conducting a children's stage show. Undoubtedly, the episode will give viewers some idea about E-Soul's journey as a hero. It's unlikely that To Be Hero X episode 5 will reveal whether the real E-Soul was behind Moon's death. However, it could perhaps offer some clues regarding the shocking ending of the latest episode.
