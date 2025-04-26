Black Butler season 5 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler season 5 episode 5 is set to be released on May 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other syndications in Japan, as per the anime's official website. The episode will also be available on digital services, like Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and others, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Sebastian Michaelis performed the duties as Sieglinde Sullivan's butler. Meanwhile, Ciel Phantomhive's condition slowly improved. Yet, he still retained the personality of a completely different person.

On the other hand, the episode revealed Finnian's past, including how Ciel and Sebastian gave him a new identity. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to know what happens next in Black Butler season 5 episode 5.

Black Butler season 5 episode 5 release date and time

Ciel and Sebastian, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the anime's site and the full release schedule, Black Butler season 5 episode 5 will be released on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on various Japanese networks.

Alternatively, here are the release dates and times for Black Butler season 5 episode 5, as per the corresponding time zones for international viewers:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 9 am Central Standard Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 11 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 12 pm Brazil Standard Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 4 pm Central European Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 5 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 9:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 1:30 am

Where to watch Black Butler season 5 episode 5

Finnian, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of Black Butler season 5 episode 5 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and various other Japanese networks, like MBS and AT-X. In addition, Japanese fans can watch the episode on DMM TV, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and other services.

On the other hand, anime enthusiasts from North America, South America, Central America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, CIS, Southeast Asia, and India can catch Black Butler season 5 episode 5 on Crunchyroll. In addition, interested viewers from selected regions can watch the episode on Bilibili Global and Muse Asia.

Black Butler season 5 episode 4 recap

Sieglinde Sullivan, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

The episode begins with Sebastian Michaelis greeting Sieglinde with a morning tea. Sieglinde, who has never tried the kind of tea Sebastian has prepared, loves it. She even asks Wolfram to take notes on how a butler should behave. Moreover, Sebastian teaches Sieglinde table manners, English language, and even stitches a fine dress out of a bed cover.

Wolfram thinks Sebastian's methods are too strict. However, the demon butler reveals that a butler's duty should always be to ensure their master is not pampered and spoiled all the time. Elsewhere, Finnian attempts to feed Ciel some milk with honey. After he drinks it, Finnian asks him if he would go outside to catch some fresh air.

Ciel and Finnian in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

However, Ciel does not want to go as he is afraid. Finnian then assures him that he will protect him no matter what happens. Following that, the episode delves into a flashback to reveal Finnian's haunting past. According to the flashback, Finnian once belonged to an underground lab as a specimen. One day, during a raid, the doctors attempted to erase all the records and specimens related to their work.

They killed two boys beside Finnian and attempted to eliminate him next. Yet, suddenly, the boy's eyes glowed, and he vehemently killed the doctors. Attempting to run, he ascended to the ground level and met Ciel and Sebastian. Ciel asked Finnian for his name. Back to the present, Finnian notes how Ciel gave him a new identity and changed his life.

Finnian, as seen in the past (Image via Cloverworks)

That is why he is ready to protect him anytime. Shortly after that, Sieglinde checks on Ciel and realizes that his eyes are quickly healing. After leaving the room, she asks Sebastian whether he and Ciel are demon worshippers. Sebastian then explains Ciel Phantomhive's backstory, including how he was kidnapped by an organization that wanted to use him in a demon sacrifice ritual.

Sebastian continued that he met Ciel during the summoning ritual. However, Sieglinde stops him mid-way as she feels that it must be a sad story for Sebastian too. She also promises to keep it a secret. Later, the Phantomhive servants are informed that Ciel is doing better. Baldroy thinks they must return to the manor as soon as Ciel moves. Sieglinde becomes slightly upset, but she nods in agreement.

Wolfram, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Meanwhile, Sebastian finds that they are out of white wine during dinner preparation. On Wolfram's instruction, he descends to the wine cellar with Snake. Yet, instead of going to the right as per the butler's instruction, Sebastian chooses to go left. Interestingly, he reaches a dead end. The episode ends with Sebastian and Snake discovering a secret passageway behind the walls.

What to expect in Black Butler season 5 episode 5? (speculative)

Snake and Sebastian in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 5 will continue adapting the events from chapter 92 of Yana Toboso's manga. Given how the latest episode ended on a cliffhanger, the next episode will likely reveal whether or not Sebastian and Snake can unravel the secret of the Emerald Witch's manor.

In addition, the episode may show Ciel Phantomhive's progress, as he is slowly healing according to Sieglinde in the latest installment. It remains to be seen whether something unprecedented happens to Ciel in the next episode.

