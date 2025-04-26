Fire Force season 3 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fire Force season 3 episode 5 is slated to be released on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 1:53 am JST on CBC, TBS, and other pertinent networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. After that, the episode will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll and other services, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Hinawa and others from the 8th faced Gold the Destroyer. Licht analyzed Gold's abilities but couldn't find a countermeasure. At that moment, Lisa stepped onto the battlefield and showcased her flames. Eventually, Licht found a method to defeat Gold. With Hinawa, Vulcan, Lisa, and Tamaki, the team successfully overwhelmed their opponent.

Besides that, the episode saw Arthur's entry, as he decimated a Destroyer in one strike. On the other hand, the previous episode focused on Shinra's battle against Leonard Burns. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of Fire Force season 3 episode 5.

Fire Force season 3 episode 5 release date and time

Licht, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

As per the anime's official website and the release schedule, Fire Force season 3 episode 5 will be released on May 3, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. Yet, due to the differences in simulcast times, many fans can watch the episode earlier on May 2, 2025.

Here are the release dates and times for Fire Force season 3 episode 5, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, May 2, 2025 11 AM Central Standard Time Friday, May 2, 2025 1 PM Eastern Standard Time Friday, May 2, 2025 2 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, May 2, 2025 3 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 2, 2025 7 PM Central European Time Friday, May 2, 2025 8 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 2, 2025 11:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 2 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 3:30 AM

Where to watch Fire Force season 3 episode 5?

Hinawa, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Anime lovers in Japan can enjoy the television broadcast of Fire Force season 3 episode 5 on TBS, CBC, MBS, and other channels like BS-TBS and NBC. In addition, Netflix will stream the episode in Japan.

On the other hand, worldwide viewers, excluding fans from China, Japan, Malaysia, Macau, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, can stream Fire Force season 3 episode 5 on Crunchyroll, albeit with a subscription.

Fire Force season 3 episode 4 recap

Gold, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Continuing from the previous episode, Fire Force season 3 episode 4 kicks off with Hinawa, Tamaki, and others fighting against Gold. However, the Destroyer easily intercepts their attacks and uses the Tekkyou and the metal shields against them. Licht, who analyzes the enemy, wonders whether Gold has an ability connected to magnetic force.

Eventually, he figures out that Gold as a substance doesn't produce magnetic powers. However, it can create a magnetic field when heated. In other words, Licht deduces that Gold the Destroyer is using a combination of Gold and Heat to disrupt their metallic weapons.

Tamaki takes on Gold (Image via David Production)

Meanwhile, Gold nullifies Hinawa's bullets, including the barrel. Likewise, Tamaki's Tekkyos don't even reach her face. As such, she tries to use a gigantic ball of fire. A normal assassin would have lost the battle then, but Gold remains unscathed due to her high resistance to flames.

After that, Gold initiates her counterattack. Interestingly, Tamaki loses her clothes while fighting against the Destroyer. Suddenly, Hinawa realizes that they are wearing metallic belts. So, he orders his troops to remove their belts. Following that, Licht instructs Vulcan and others on how to go about their business against Gold.

Vulcan melts Iron in the pot made by Tamaki (Image via David Production)

Banking on Licht's information, Vulcan tells Tamaki to create a pot using her tail. He then dumps a few metallic weapons into the pot and melts them. According to the episode, Licht wants to nullify Gold's gauntlet, and it's only possible through iron. Since Gold can control iron using her magnetic force, Licht intends to use Iron at 750 degrees Celsius, which alters its composition.

In other words, magnetic force won't work on that iron. Meanwhile, Lisa uses her flames enriched with magnetic substance to keep Gold busy. Once Vulcan and others are done melting the iron, Tamaki hurls it at Gold's gauntlet, rendering it useless. Hinawa then uses the situation to his advantage and shoots Gold in the forehead.

Gold the Destroyer's gauntlet becomes useless (Image via David Production)

After Gold's defeat, Stream the Destroyer takes the stage. He uses whirlwinds made of air currents occurring inside the flames to attack Tamaki and others. Interestingly, Arthur Boyle appears at the scene and kills Stream in a single hit. When his teammates ask him where he disappeared to, Arthur replies smugly that he fell off his horse.

Following that, the episode shifts to Shinra's battle against Leonard Burns. Shinra can't digest that the man he looked up to would change his ways. He asks him why he's helping the White Clad. Leonard explains that above all, he's a servant to be used by God. Yet, Shinra reminds him that he's a priest and a fire soldier. Protecting the people should be his duty.

Akitaru Obi, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

However, Leonard remains defiant, as he says that before being a priest and a fire soldier, he's only a human. As a priest, he has prayed constantly for the country and the world. He has prayed for nothing for himself. Leonard then asks Shinra what he has sought in his prayers.

He reminds him that nothing he has ever wished for has come true, and warns him that nothing will. Yet, Shinra remains undaunted and mentions that he will become a hero. At this moment, Leonard Burns orders one of the White Clad guards to insert the insect into Akitaru Obi. The episode ends with Obi's scream, as the Infernal Insect goes inside his shirt.

What to expect in Fire Force season 3 episode 5? (speculative)

Dragon, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Considering the latest episode covered chapters 184 to 187 from Atsushi Ohkubo's manga, Fire Force season 3 episode 5 will likely cover the next three or four chapters.

In other words, Fire Force season 3 episode 5 will likely explore Akitaru Obi's fate, who is implanted with an Infernal Insect. Shinra Kusakabe will try to save Obi, but it remains to be seen how Obi can fend off the insects on his own.

On the other hand, Fire Force season 3 episode 5 may also introduce Dragon the Destroyer, one of the most important characters of this season. In other words, Hinawa, Arthur, and others will have a work cut out for themselves.

