Teogonia episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Teogonia episode 4, titled A Small Paradise, is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2025, at 1:00 AM JST on TOKYO MX. The anime will also be available on other networks like Sun TV and BS 11. Following shortly, Crunchyroll will broadcast the series for global audiences.
With the release of episode 3, titled Arbitration God, the series dove further into the exploration of Kai's Divine Crest. The episode also featured several new characters from the series while also revealing the God that granted Kai his powers.
Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the anime series.
Teogonia episode 4: Release date and time
Teogonia episode 4 will be released on Japanese television at 1:00 AM JST on May 3, 2025. The worldwide broadcast should follow the aforementioned date and time. However, some countries may be able to watch the anime on May 2, depending on the corresponding timezone of the area, which are as follows:
Where to watch Teogonia episode 4
Japanese fans of the anime series can watch Teogonia episode 4 on BS 11, Sun TV, and TOKYO MX at 1:30 AM JST on May 3, 2025, every Saturday. The anime will also be available to stream on Abema, exclusively in Japan. As per their spring 2025 streaming schedule, Crunchyroll will release the anime for global audiences shortly.
Only the English dubbing has been confirmed for the anime, with no further notice of other languages at the time this article was written. Crunchyroll has further confirmed a similar stream time for the series, in unison with its original stream in Japan.
Teogonia episode 3 recap
Episode 3 began with a discussion between Olha, Jose, and Moloch, discussing the events in the Eda village. While Olha emphasised to Jose not to fight, Moloch seemed intrigued by Kai's character, upon hearing that Kai defeated a Macaque on his own. The focus then shifts to the villagers, who tease Kai about Jose, until they are dismissed by Manso's arrival.
Jose then brings Kai to a secluded part of the village and thanks him for saving her. She tells him about her decision to train from the next day onwards, expecting Kai to join her in training as well. Later, while chopping wood, Kai was approached by Elsa, who offered him a bowl of water. After Elsa left, while talking to Manso, Kai heard a bird's noise, which he had heard before in the valley.
Kai heard the bird's noise again while sleeping in the barracks, and decided to follow it to the valley this time. Kai discovered he had gained great speed and leaping abilities. Upon reaching the valley, Kai thanked the rune and decided to build a house there. While attempting to chop down a tree with his magic, Kai heard some commotion from the valley.
Upon reaching there, Kai saw a group of people near the valley, who were revealed as the Koror people by their leader, Porek. While talking to Porek, who referred to Kai as the Arbitration God, he discovered he had received the Divine Crest of the Valley God. Kai also learned about his healing magic powers when he healed Aruwe, Porek's granddaughter.
In the meantime, some Orgs have attacked the Koror people, and Kai went to defend them. While fighting, Kai heard a voice talk to him, and soon realized the Valley God's voice granted him his Divine Crest. The Valley God took over Kai, and he showed immersive magic powers and defeated the Org leader, ripping out its Godstone.
What to expect from Teogonia episode 4 (speculative)
Teogonia episode 4, titled A Small Paradise, will likely feature Kai and the Valley God's relationship and explore more of his powers. The episode will also likely explore more about the Koror people and Porek.
Other characters like Elsa and Aruwe, who were shown briefly in the third episode, will also likely be featured more extensively. The episode will nevertheless start with a training session between Kai and Jose, as per the narration so far.
