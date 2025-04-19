  • home icon
Teogonia episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Apr 19, 2025 00:30 GMT
Teogonia episode 3: Where and when to watch, and more (Image via Asahi Production)
Teogonia episode 3: Where and when to watch, and more (Image via Asahi Production)

Teogonia episode 3, titled Arbitration God, is scheduled to be released on April 26, 2025, at 1:00 AM JST on TOKYO MX. The anime will then be further released on networks like Sun TV and BS 11. The show will then be broadcast globally by Crunchyroll for all the international fans of the series.

With the release of episode 2 on April 18, 2025, titled Lady Jose, the series delved further into the event of Kai falling into the water. The episode, staying consistent with a scenic background, revealed Kai's discovery of his Divine Crest and further exploration of his newfound abilities, while also featuring a few new characters from the series.

Teogonia episode 3 release date and time

Episode 3 will likely uncover more about the runes (Image via Asahi Production)
Episode 3 will likely uncover more about the runes (Image via Asahi Production)

Teogonia episode 3 will be released in Japan via television at 1:00 AM JST on April 26, 2025. The worldwide broadcast that is soon to follow will more or less cover the same aforementioned time and date. Some countries will be able to watch the episode on April 25. The date change is based on the corresponding time zones of every region.

Episode 3 of Teogonia will be available in Japan primarily, and then the rest of the world in the following time zones:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DateRelease Day
Japanese Standard Time1:00 AMApril 26Saturday
Eastern Standard Time12:00 PMApril 25Friday
Pacific Standard Time9:00 AMApril 25Friday
British Summer Time5:00 PMApril 25Friday
Central European Summer Time6:00 PMApril 25Friday
Australian Central Time1:30 AMApril 26Saturday
Indian Standard Time9:30 PMApril 25Friday
Philippine Standard Time12:00 AMApril 26Saturday
Where to watch Teogonia episode 3

Teogonia episode 3 can be seen on television by Japanese fans on TOKYO MX, BS 11, and Sun TV from 1:00 AM JST on April 26, 2025. Fans from Japan can also stream the new anime exclusively on Abema at the aforementioned time. The international audiences and fans of the series can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, confirmed by the platform as per its spring 2025 streaming schedule.

Crunchyroll has only confirmed English dubs, with no updates yet on the availability of any other language dubs at the time this article is being written. The series will be streamed on Crunchyroll at the same time as Japan.

Teogonia episode 2 recap

Kai defending Jose as seen in episode 2 of the anime (Image via Asahi Production)
Kai defending Jose as seen in episode 2 of the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Episode 2 began with the follow-up of Kai falling into the water along with the Org. While the Org was dead, Kai survived, but sustained a severe injury to his left shoulder, which was constantly bleeding. To survive, Kai drank the Org's godstone to replenish his loss of spiritual energy and crawled near the tree to rest.

The next morning, after waking up, Kai discovers a rune embedded inside the tree with engravings from a different language. Kai used his fire magic to clear the vines covering the rune, which in return sent him flying backwards. While getting up, Kai saw his reflection on the water and discovered that his face was covered with the Divine Crest.

Jose was shocked after seeing Kai's Divine Crest after the battle (Image via Asahi Production)
Jose was shocked after seeing Kai's Divine Crest after the battle (Image via Asahi Production)

After returning to Manso and the others, who were very relieved to see him, Kai went back to the village where he was practicing his fire magic and stumbled upon Jose. Upon meeting her, they both trained for a while, and later, Jose invited Kai to accompany her for grave cleaning in the Eda village. After reaching there, Kai discovered that Eda village was just a broken and abandoned fort.

Upon entering the grave, Kai discovered another rune, which he was able to read partially this time. While reading the rune, he met Jose's eyes and started talking to her, but he was abruptly interrupted when Mazaques started attacking. After Kai defeated a Macaque, his Divine Crest reappeared, which Jose noticed.

What to expect from Teogonia episode 3 (speculative)

Teogonia episode 3, Arbitration God, will likely explore more between Jose and Kai, after the discovery of his Divine Crest. It will also emphasise Elsa's character, who was shown very briefly during episode 2.

The upcoming Teogonia episode 3 will nevertheless keep the focus on Kai and the discovery of his new powers, with a deeper exploration of his abilities. By the title of the episode, Kai will also likely discover more about the particular god who granted him his crest, which might tap into the Isekai part of the series.

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.

Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.

If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.

When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment.

Edited by Riya Peter
