The Beginning After the End episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Beginning After the End episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will air on Fuji Television, Kansai Television, AT-X, and some other Japanese TV channels. International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous installment saw Arthur crossing paths with Tessia as both set out on a journey to reach the latter's home. During their journey, Arthur learned about the notorious reputation of humans among elves, as stated by Tessia. Eventually, these two reached a portal that opened to Tessia's home forest.

The Beginning After the End episode 5 (Saikyou no Ousama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru? episode 5) release date and time for all regions

The Beginning After the End episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). However, the release date and timings will vary according to different regions of the world. Some of these release dates and times are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday April 30, 2025 7:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday April 30, 2025 10:30 am British Summer Time Wednesday April 30, 2025 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday April 30, 2025 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday April 30, 2025 8:00 pm Philippine Time Wednesday April 30, 2025 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday April 30, 2025 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Thursday May 1, 2025 1:00 am

The Beginning After the End episode 5: Where to watch

According to local airing timings in Japan, The Beginning After the End episode 5 will air on the TV channels Fuji Television, AT-X, Tokai Television, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, Fukushima Television, Ishikawa Television, and Kansai Television.

The episode will be available on local Japanese streaming sites like d Anime store and U-Next, a day after the TV airing (April 30, 2025). For international fans, The Beginning After the End episode 5 is only available for streaming on Crunchyroll as part of the streaming website's Spring 2025 anime lineup.

The Beginning After the End episode 4 recap

Arthur Leywin as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 4, titled Saved by the King, commenced where it left off in the previous installment as Sylvia teleported Arthur in the middle of a forest. Immediately after getting teleported, Arthur heard a scream and followed the noise. When he reached the source of the noise, he saw a bunch of bandits kidnapping a small elf girl.

Arthur then tailed them as night fell. After looking at his environment, Arthur rushed when it seemed right. Taking down one member of the bandits' group at a time, Arthur eventually had to face the bandits' gang leader, who was a mage. Fortunately, the leader's magic skills couldn't magic the protagonist as Arthur single-handedly defeated the entire gang.

Tessia as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Afterwards, Arthur saved the elf and was about to head towards his home. However, the elf wanted him to accompany her to the forest, where elves lived. So, Arthur couldn't help but head towards the forest of the elves before heading towards the human kingdom. During their journey, Tessia revealed that humans had the reputation of perverts among the elves.

Even though Arthur tried to clear this misunderstanding, he couldn't really understand why humans had such a notorious reputation. After a few days of travelling, Arthur and Tessia reached a portal which, as claimed by the latter, would lead them towards the forest of the elves.

What to expect from The Beginning After the End

episode 5?

Arthur Leywin and Tessia as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 5 title is yet to be revealed. As hinted in the conclusion of the previous episode, the next installment will see Tessia and Arthur inside the forest of the elves.

As Tessia has already revealed, she is the princess of elves. Given how humans have a notorious reputation among other races, this might see Arthur getting interrogated by the officials of the forest of the elves.

