Fire Force's plot is not the reason why some fans drop the anime

Fire Force anime's third-season production decision was made back in 2022. Since then, David Production hasn't made any new announcements about the anime. While fans of the series wait for the same, many have taken the opportunity to reveal why they dropped the anime. Surprisingly, the plot had little to do with it.

Fire Force, written and illustrated by Atsushi Ohkubo, is a Japanese manga series. It was serialized in Kodansha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Magazine for seven years and was collected in 34 tankōbon volumes. In addition, David Production released two anime seasons, with a third one on its way.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the fans and author's opinion.

Fire Force anime's fan service is apparently the reason behind fans dropping it

On January 1, 2024, one anime fan on X @twtZero_ posted a thread of Fire Force fanservice scenes featuring Tamaki Kotatsu. This led to a number of anime fans stating that the series' fanservice was the reason why most fans dropped the series.

Many fans praised the anime's use of sound effects, stating that no series came close to it. However, their experience was ruined by Tamaki Kotatsu's "lecher lure," that would often pop up in some of the most important scenes. While many fans understand why fanservice exists in any animanga, the way Fire Force uses it as a running gag apparently gets instantly too exhausting for the fans.

Fans reacting to the anime's fanservice moments (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Several fans even went on to recommend the manga series instead of anime to others. This is because, as per them, it was only the anime that was stretching out Tamaki's "lecher lure" scenes. Meanwhile, in the manga, one could easily read or skip through those to enjoy what, according to them, is otherwise an amazing series.

That said, some fans even went on to state that they could not even go through the manga, as the fanservice seemed too nauseating to them. Hence, they dropped the series altogether.

Tamaki Kotatsu as seen in the anime series (Image via David Production)

Altogether, according to many fans, Tamaki Kotatsu could have been an amazing character but manga creator Atsushi Ohkubo's decision to repeat her fanservice scenes ruined their experience.

With that, fans began arguing about fan service scenes in most anime. Many believed that fanservice only needed to exist as bonus material and not be inserted into important scenes, such as fights and story revelations.

Fans reacting about the anime's fanservice moments (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Nevertheless, many fans called it a "goated" series, owing to its fight scenes and story. One fan even stated that Fire Force needed a "One Pace" version of it. For fans who are unaware, "One Pace" is a fan project that recuts the One Piece anime to bring it more in line with the pacing of the original manga by Eiichiro Oda. Hence, fans wanted a similar source to watch the David Production anime without the "ecchi" scenes.

With that, fans can only hope that David Production could turn down the ecchi scenes in the upcoming third season of Fire Force. Hopefully, fans will soon get to see a teaser trailer or visual, revealing the release window for the anime soon enough.