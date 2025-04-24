Wind Breaker season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 5 is set to release on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 12:26 am JST according to the series’ official website. With Sakura having finally come to terms with his feelings for his friends in the previous episode, the series’ focus should shift to introducing Bofurin’s next foe.
Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 5 at least has officially confirmed its release information.
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 5 release date and time
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 5 will air on Japanese television networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, May 2, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on May 1 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 5 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Wind Breaker season 2 episode 5
The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 recap
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 4 began with Akihiko Nirei and Hayato Suo discovering that Sakura was sick. They decided to drop off some supplies they and his fellow students got for him likewise. However, they were shocked to learn that Sakura not only lived alone, but lived in a relatively minimalist apartment. They tried urging him to lean on them more and say when he needed help, but he rejected this. Suo read the room and likewise urged Nirei to leave with him.
He then explained to Nirei that Sakura still doesn’t understand his feelings yet, and that’s why he isn’t taking advantage of having friends. Nirei argued that he didn’t care and still wanted to show Sakura that he had a support system. Sakura then realized the supplies he was given had notes from all his friends, sending him into an emotional tailspin. Kotoha Tachibana then arrived, further supporting Hajime Umemiya’s words and asserting that he did care for his friends.
Kotoha also added that while it’s difficult to allow others to help you out, it’s a necessary part of friendship. Sakura then went to school the next day and asked to speak with Ren Kaji, who brought him up to the roof. He effectively pointed out that Sakura was so scared of rejection that he couldn’t accept or realize that he now had people who truly cared for him. The episode ended by revealing that Toma Hiragi once helped Kaji work through similar emotions.
What to expect from Wind Breaker season 2 episode 5 (speculative)
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 5 should begin with a focus on introducing whoever Bofurin’s next group of enemies will be. More specifically, it’s likely that Sakura and his allies will be facing their next foes in order to further push the reconciliation of his insecurities with his feelings for his friends.
Season 2 episode 5 likewise should see Sakura choose to get into conflict with these newfound enemies as a result of feeling his friends were disrespected or mistreated. It’s also likely that another group of Bofurin members will also be involved, but not Kaji’s crew. Instead, one of the Four Kings besides Toma Hiragi should be the ones joining up with Sakura’s grade.
