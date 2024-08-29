10 anime characters who almost never smile

Anime characters are known for their expressive emotions, but some stand out for their lack of smiles. In some cases, these can be characters with tragic pasts who rarely smile; in others, it's because they have intense focus or simply a cold personality.

Having serious and stoic demeanors adds to their stories, making rare moments where they do eventually smile more effective.

Some are mysterious, intimidating, or just plain heartbreaking, but not smiling is what adds to their beauty. So, here is a list of ten anime characters who hardly smile and leave viewers engraved in fans' minds with their stern expressions.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and contains the writer's opinion.

Ulquiorra Cifer, Mash Burnedead, and 8 other anime characters who rarely smile

1) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi Ackerman as seen in anime (Image via Wit Studio)

Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan is infamous for his emotionless face and brooding nature. Throughout the entire series, there are few moments in which he smiles. Being humanity's strongest soldier, it is always on his shoulders to save others in their cold-blooded world filled with Titans.

His tragic past of losing loved ones and comrades plays into his hardened exterior. On victories or moments of camaraderie, Levi is seen with a composed, grim facial expression, which describes the weight he has carried so far.

Rarely does he smile, and when he does, it is very short and minute; that gives more power to a smiling Levi when one finally sees it. This speaks volumes of the great feeling of duty and purpose, making him one of the anime characters who rarely smile.

2) Mash Burnedead (Mashle)

Mash Burnedead as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mash Burnedead from Mashle: Magic and Muscles is a unique protagonist who rarely smiles despite his kind and straightforward nature. The serious look on his face is because he has his goals set and keeps a watch on his people. There was more comic relief when his stoic facial expression showed up in absurd situations.

Rarely smiling adds charm to his character, upholding his determination and calmness in every challenge and comic moment. Making Mashle one of the anime characters who rarely smile.

3) Ulquiorra Cifer (Bleach)

Ulquiorra Cifer as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ulquiorra Cifer from Bleach is a cold and emotionless character. He rarely shows a hint of a smile. He is the 4th Espada in Aizen's army, and his nihilism and apathy are embodied through him as he believes that emotions, particularly happiness, are meaningless. His vacant expression and hollow eyes tell life is a vacuum, making him one of the most terrifying and impassive characters in the series.

Ulquiorra remains aloof and indifferent even during battle. His impassiveness emphasizes how deadly he is. If he were to smile, such a rare sight would be more unsettling than reassuring, adding more mystery to his character. This trait makes Ulquiorra one of the anime characters who rarely had a smile on their face.

4) Shinya Kogami (Psycho-Pass)

Shinya Kogami as seen in anime (Image via Tatsunoko Production)

Shinya Kogami from Psycho-Pass is one of the most strikingly vivid characters created by his fierce dedication to justice and his past trauma. Working as an enforcer within the dystopian society, Kogami was burdened by the harsh realities of his work and the weight of his decisions.

His tranquil and poised disposition makes little place for any happiness, scarcely smiling even on moments of good camaraderie. The seriousness of Kogami reflects inner conflict and an unending chase after his desired end, making him one of the anime characters who rarely smile in the story.

5) L Lawliet (Death Note)

L Lawliet as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Along with being quirky, L Lawliet of Death Note is serious and hardly ever shows a smile. As an intelligent detective obsessed with the Kira case, L barely reveals his feelings since most of his time goes into strategies and logic. Weird habits, like sitting in a strange posture or having a sweet tooth, do not go with his expressionless face.

Whenever he does smile, it is fleeting and cryptic, showing his deep intellect and strategic thinking rather than his happiness. Because of this, L is considered one of the most interesting, emotionally suppressed anime characters ever.

6) Giyu Tomioka (Demon Slayer)

Giyu Tomioka as seen in anime (Image via ufotable)

Giyu Tomioka from Demon Slayer is very stoic; his outward reserve in showing emotions barely shows him smiling. Being the Water Hashira, Giyu takes responsibility for protecting humanity from demons, often exhausted by seriousness and standoffishness.

His tragic past, the friends he lost, and the guilt he has are some big contributors to his worldview. Even with victories or moments of bonding, Giyu's expression is composed with no smile. This shows how important they are to him and how much responsibility he puts on himself emotionally, placing him among the anime characters who rarely smile.

7) Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

Kenshin Himura as seen in anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

From Rurouni Kenshin, Kenshin Himura is shadowed by his turbulent past as the infamous assassin Battousai. Trying to atone for his sins and live peacefully, Kenshin brings the burden of his past into his dark, serious mannerisms.

While sometimes he would be kind and warm to someone, genuine smiles are rare. His lack of smiling reflects the disturbance between his violent past and his desire for redemption inside him. This makes him one of the anime characters who rarely smile.

8) Oreki Houtarou (Hyouka)

Oreki Houtarou as seen in anime (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Oreki Houtarou from Hyouka has a deeply set personality with symptoms of lethargy and a somewhat indifferent attitude, often in an attempt to conserve and not spend energy on unnecessary efforts. This same emotionless nature and disinterest in activities, unless those activities raise his curiosity, make Oreki one of the anime characters who are always serious.

Even when he comes across the most exciting mystery or during plenty of social contact, his smiles are few and muted to reflect his general apathy and pragmatic approach to life. The rare smiles make those minute expressions of genuine curiosity or rare emotional connections all the more important.

9) Nagato Uzumaki (Naruto)

Nagato Uzumaki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nagato Uzumaki, also known as Pain, rarely smiles throughout Naruto. The change in him, from a child of hope to a vengeance leader, makes his attitude different. Having lost all his friends and completely turning himself toward the desire to eliminate suffering, Nagato's face often has a serious, determined expression.

Those rare smiles usually cross his face in short moments, either when he is in retrospection or manipulating others. His few smiles are for those moments when he reflects or manipulates people. This places Nagato as one of the anime characters who rarely smiles.

10) Sakamoto (Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto)

Sakamoto as seen in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

In Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto, Sakamoto is the embodiment of coolness and calmness, rarely wearing a smile. His perfectly polished facade and composure place him in calm seriousness. He is highly expressive when he ought to be in emotional situations, which adds to his mystery and perfection, while the small smiles make it an epic event.

Sakamoto's stoic expressions speak a lot about his confidence, and his unique sets him apart from other anime characters who show their emotions.

Final thoughts

Anime characters who never smile intrigue audiences not by words but with their quiet, rare expressions. What makes these characters interesting is the dignity and composure in adding flair to the depth of their stories; this makes those rare moments of smiling more impactful.

From emotionless Levi Ackerman to enigmatic Ulquiorra Cifer, these characters manage to etch themselves into fans' minds by proving sometimes lack of visible emotion speaks volumes.

