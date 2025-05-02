Who is Virion in The Beginning After the End? Everything you need to know

With the release of the latest The Beginning After the End anime, fans were introduced to the character of Virion Eralith. In episode 5, King's Test, Virion appeared when Arthur Lewin, the protagonist, was apprehended by the elven soldiers for trespassing into their land. Despite Tessia trying to stop them, Arthur was let go on Virion's command, the former king of the Elenoir Kingdom.

Ad

Upon his appearance in the series, several fans have been gathering information on him after being intrigued by his personality and presence in the anime. As a compilation of facts gathered from his brief appearance in the anime at the time this article was written, and the manhwa, here is everything to answer the question, "Who is Virion in The Beginning After the End?"

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from The Beginning After the End anime/manhwa.

Ad

Trending

Virion's appearance and personality in the series

Expand Tweet

Ad

Upon his first introduction to Virion in The Beginning After the End series, Arthur describes the former as an old man who has passed his prime years. He further narrates the former's appearance with sharp facial features and possessing a gaze that can kill someone with just eye contact.

In the anime, Virion's pure white hair is tied in the back, and he has a clean shave. However, in the later chapters of the manhwa, he is shown having a long white beard while his hair has grown more haphazardly and unruly. He is shown to be a very kind-hearted person, willing to help others in need.

Ad

While Virion exhibited a stoic personality, he is rather carefree and a laid-back man. He prefers to do whatever he wants, disregarding public opinions, but can become very serious and stern when the situation demands. He is also much more open-minded compared to the other elves about his opinions on humans after the Second War, as he took in Arthur as a disciple.

His early life in The Beginning After the End's plot

Still from episode 5 of the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Virion was considered the strongest among the elves during his reign as the king of the Elenoir Kingdom, having reached the Solid Silver stage of his Mana Core Cultivation. He was also said to have integrated with the Beast Will of a Shadow Panther. Sometimes after his marriage to Lania Darcassan, before or during the Second War, his son and Tessia's father, Alduin Eralith, was born.

Ad

During his reign, the elf king led his people through the Second War against the Kingdom of Sapin. During his fight in the war, he met a human named Cynthia Goodsky. Despite belonging to opposing sides, both became good friends. Near the end of the war, while peace treaties were discussed between Elenoir and Sapin, Lania received a premonition of Sapin's king plotting to murder her husband.

Despite the toll it took on her, Lania continued to use her premonitions to stall King Glaydar, ruler of Sapin, before the latter's son, Blaine Glaydar, assassinated the king, and thus Lania saved her husband's life. Despite her efforts, the constant use of her premonitions shortened Lania's lifespan, and she died within weeks after the war concluded. Following that, Virion stepped down from his position as the king.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

This article has answered "Who is Virion in The Beginning After the End?" to the best of its capability. Introduced in the latest episode of the anime, more about him is yet to be unfolded. Till the moment this article was written, Virion has taken in Arthur as his disciple, leaving the fans to await to see how the story progresses.

Despite the anime adaptation receiving mixed opinions from the fandom, several fans of the series await with anticipation for the next episode of The Beginning After the End is scheduled to be released shortly, unveiling more about Virion's character.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More