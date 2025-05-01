The Beginning After the End episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Beginning After the End episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Fuji TV, AT-X, Kansai TV, and various other Japanese channels. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll for international fans with multi-subs.

The previous episode focused on Arthur Leywin's experience at the Kingdom of Elenoir, where he was persecuted for trespassing as a human. He also learned that Tessia was the Kingdom's princess.

Arthur then met Tessia's parents and her grandfather, Virion - the former king of Elenoir. Virion observed Arthur's potential and offered him to become his student. Given how the latest episode ended on an enticing cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in The Beginning After the End episode 6.

The Beginning After the End episode 6 release date and time

Tessia with her parents (Image via Studio A-Cat)

As per the anime's official website, The Beginning After the End episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to the varying time zones, many fans can watch the episode at different times.

The release dates and times for The Beginning After the End episode 6, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 10:25 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 12:25 PM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 1:25 PM Brazil Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 2:25 PM British Summer Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 6:25 PM Central European Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 7:25 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 10:55 PM Philippine Standard Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 1:25 AM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 2:55 AM

Where to watch The Beginning After the End episode 6?

The Kingdom of Elenoir (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of The Beginning After the End episode 6 on local channels like Fuji Television, Tokai Television, AT-X, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, Ishikawa TV, Kansai TV, and others.

In addition, the episode will be available on streaming sites like d Anime Store and U-NEXT a day after the TV broadcast (May 7, 2025). International fans can exclusively watch The Beginning After the End episode 6 on Crunchyroll as part of the platform's Spring 2025 anime line-up.

The Beginning After the End episode 5 recap

The elf soldiers apprehend Arthur (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 5, titled King's Test, begins with the elven soldiers apprehending Arthur Leywin for trespassing into their land. They persecute him for being a human. Eventually, Tessia steps in and tells the soldiers to let Arthur go. She adds that Arthur isn't dangerous just because he is a human.

At this moment, the former king of the Elenoir Kingdom, Virion, appears on the scene and orders the soldiers to let the boy go. The elderly elf expresses his gratitude to Arthur for saving Tessia, the Kingdom's princess. Arthur is awestruck by the revelation that Tessia is actually royalty. Soon after that, Tessia's parents arrive and hug their child.

At first, the current king wants to apprehend Arthur. However, Tessia assures her father that Arthur saved her life. She also wants them to invite Arthur to their castle. Following that, the episode shows Tessia showing Arthur around the Kingdom of Elenoir. As Arthur looks around the enchanting place, he sees many elven eyes peering at him suspiciously.

Tessia and her mother (Image via Studio A-Cat)

In the castle, Arthur explains his position, including how he got separated from his parents and saved Tessia from a group of slave traders. He urges Tessia's father, Alduin, to arrange a way for him to return to Sapin, as he wants to reunite with his parents. Alduin reveals that the teleportation gate leading to Spain can only be used every seven years.

The next gate will open in five years. However, he acknowledges that they cannot keep a human in their kingdom for a long time. That's why Alduin assures Arthur that he will have the soldiers escort him back home. Meanwhile, Arthur experiences a sharp pain in his chest. Interestingly, Tessia's grandfather, Virion, seems to notice it.

After changing his clothes, Arthur goes to the castle's balcony and notices Tessia happily reunited with her parents. He wonders whether his parents will be equally happy once he returns to them. The episode then shows a moment between Tessia and Arthur, as they talk about the latter's parents. At this moment, Arthur senses an attack on Tessia.

Virion and Arthur in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

He quickly intercepts it and notices Virion on the other side. Virion challenges Arthur to a duel to see how strong the boy is. Although Virion's powers overwhelm Arthur, he manages to land a hit.

Eventually, Virion asks Arthur to become his disciple. Just then, Arthur's chest begins to pain. Virion realizes that his suspicions were right all along - Arthur has inherited a Beast Will. The episode ends with Tessia's grandfather telling Arthur that he should become his disciple or else he will die.

What to expect in The Beginning After the End episode 6? (speculative)

Arthur, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Considering how the latest episode ended, The Beginning After the End episode 6 will likely reveal more information on Beast Will and how it may affect Arthur Leywin's life.

Furthermore, The Beginning After the End episode 6 may show Virion establishing a connection between Arthur and his parents. At the same time, the episode may show Arthur training as Virion's disciple.

