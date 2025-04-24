Did Tessia betray Arthur in The Beginning After the End episode 4? Ending explored

The Beginning After the End episode 4 witnessed Arthur Leywin save a young elf girl named Tessia Eralith from a band of slave traders. After eliminating the threats, Arthur learned from Tessia that she had lost her way in the Forest of Elshire while collecting bugs. What's more, she didn't know her way back home. That's why Arthur decided to help the elf girl find her home - The Kingdom of Elenoir.

Ad

While traversing the dangerous forest, Tessia had grown to like Arthur as a friend. Not only had she opened up to him, but the young elf also began to rely on the boy. She was also worried when Arthur experienced a sharp pain in his chest. Eventually, the duo found the portal to the Kingdom of Elenoir. Yet, when they arrived at the kingdom, a group of armed soldiers apprehended Arthur. What's more, Tessia looked at him with scornful eyes.

Ad

Trending

Many fans may question, "Did Tessia betray Arthur in The Beginning After the End episode 4?" Interestingly, the post-credit scene in the episode contradicts the source material's narrative (webnovel and webtoon) by TurtleMe, where the soldiers completely disregard Arthur's presence and instead welcome Tessia back home.

The anime adaptation perhaps wanted to create a suspenseful ending and leave fans conflicted about Tessia's motive. Yet, Tessia's scornful glance in The Beginning After the End episode 4 was most likely directed at the soldiers, who had immediately captured Arthur on his arrival. So, in short, Tessia didn't betray Arthur.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from The Beginning After the End webnovel/webtoon/anime

Exploring Tessia's actual intentions in The Beginning After the End episode 4

Tessia and Arthur in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Amid the animation controversy regarding the series, The Beginning After the End episode 4 has caused an uproar with a rather conflicted ending. While it's not unusual for an anime adaptation to change certain moments from the source material, the latest episode's narrative choice has put Tessia Eralith's character under the scanner.

Ad

Tessia Eralith — an upbeat elven girl — grew fond of Arthur Leywin, who saved her from a band of slave traders in Elshire forest. After saving her, Arthur wanted to resume his mission to find his lost parents. Yet, the boy realized that the elf girl didn't know her way home.

Thus, Arthur accompanied Tessia to find the Kingdom of Elenoir — the home of the elves. However, the journey wasn't easy as they had to deal with various challenges in the forest. Yet, the journey brought Arthur and Tessia closer. The elf girl was visibly concerned when Arthur experienced a sharp pain in his chest.

Ad

The elven guards capture Arthur (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Likewise, she talked to him about her kingdom and how she looked forward to training with a master. Tessia wouldn't have opened up to Arthur if she didn't trust him. Yet, that's precisely why the ending of The Beginning After the End episode 4 may baffle fans, with Tessia scornfully looking in Arthur's direction.

Ad

As mentioned, the post-credit scene in The Beginning After the End episode 4 was different from the original source material written by TurtleMe. In the webnovel and the webtoon version, illustrated by Fuyuki23, the elven soldiers don't pay attention to Arthur but rather welcome Tessia Eralith as the Royal Princess. Later, Tessia grabs Arthur's hand to show him around the many places of the kingdom.

In episode 26 (Meeting, Part 1) of the original webnovel series, TurtleMe writes:

Ad

"The guards ignored my presence, but kneeled in unison in front of Tess. 'We welcome back the royal princess.'"

The final scene of The Beginning After the End episode 4 (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Thus, it's evident that The Beginning After the End episode 4 massively changed the events, showing the guards capturing Arthur as a criminal. Yet, it's highly unlikely for the story to portray Tessia as a twisted character, since she's the show's deuteragonist. TurtleMe, who is heavily invested in the show's production at Studio A-Cat, perhaps gave the green signal to end the episode on a cliffhanger.

Ad

Therefore, the scornful look of Tess could be directed at the guards, who had unknowingly apprehended Arthur. In the next episode, she might tell them to leave Arthur alone and mention how the boy saved her life. This way, the anime's narrative would remain faithful to the original webnovel and webtoon, and ensure that Tessia isn't a betrayer. In truth, Tessia only wants to show Arthur around the kingdom and stay with him as his friend.

Ad

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Certain changes from the source material can often change the outlook of an anime. The Beginning After the End episode 4 achieved something similar, with the post-credit scene.

Yet, TurtleMe's webnovel suggests that Tessia isn't a betrayer, but rather a close ally of Arthur Leywin. The latest episode's ending was probably changed from the original novel to leave the viewers confused and create a suspenseful event.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More