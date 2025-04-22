The Beginning After the End anime already needs a Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood treatment

The Beginning After the End is the most notorious series of the Spring 2025 Anime Season for all the wrong reasons any anime fan could imagine. The anime has not only demonstrated to the fandom how low an animation studio can sink in terms of quality, but its storyline progression might also be one of the weakest. In such a situation, TurtleMe's manhwa series may require a luxury treatment.

Ad

Just like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Studio A-Cat's anime adaptation may need a remake in the future by a new team of staff members. Since animation is the biggest issue with anime, a change in animation studio would be beneficial, something Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood never needed.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the author's opinion.

Why does The Beginning After the End anime need a remake?

King Grey as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End is a manhwa series written by TurtleMe and illustrated by Fuyuki23. The announcement of the anime adaptation occurred on October 19, 2024, with Studio A-Cat selected for its animation. Fans had low expectations from the studio due to its track record of producing series without an extravagant animation style.

Ad

Trending

However, since TurtleMe personally chose this studio, the fandom remained hopeful. Then, on April 2, 2025, the anime adaptation premiered, and fans' worst fears were realized. The adaptation was lifeless, featuring subpar 2D animation alongside terrible CGI. Furthermore, the fandom labeled it a cheap imitation of Mushoku Tensei.

Arthur Leywin as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Studio A-Cat)

After two more episodes, the internet took matters into its own hands. Netizens started a petition to stop the current anime adaptation of The Beginning After the End and start from scratch with a more talented staff and a new animation studio.

Ad

As unrealistic as this move might be, it was expected because the anime adaptation was the biggest injustice to TurtleMe's manhwa series. In such times, Studio A-Cat's anime adaptation might need a Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood treatment.

Fullmetal Alchemist is a manga series written and illustrated by Hiromu Arakawa. The manga received an anime adaptation from Studio Bones on October 4, 2003. However, the anime adaptation had to feature an 'anime-original' ending because the source material was still ongoing.

Ad

Edward Elric as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

The same studio re-adapted the anime on April 5, 2009, under the title Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The new series followed the manga to its conclusion and also upgraded the animation quality, making the experience of watching the series much better. Although The Beginning After the End has no issues with the story, it desperately needs a revamped animation style and team.

Ad

A different animation studio would ensure that the anime remains visually appealing, while keeping the use of CGI to a minimum. Considering that the manhwa's reputation continues to uphold the anime's viewership, a remake could be the ideal redemption for The Beginning After the End.

Final thoughts

The petition to cancel The Beginning After the End anime may have little chance of bringing about change. Therefore, fans should wait for the first season's conclusion and hope another animation studio picks up the series.

Ad

While a complete re-adaptation may not be possible, a future adaptation by a different animation studio might work well.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More