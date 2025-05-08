Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 7 is all set to be released on May 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans living in Japan can tune in to AT-X and other local television networks to watch the latest episode. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the latest episodes on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms.

The recent episode was quite interesting to watch since it showed how flawed Meg Raspberry can be. She seemed to be quite focused on figuring out the trick to collect tears. She gamified her help and selectively chose people who would potentially shed a tear.

Luckily, she has a good mentor who brought her back onto the right path, and the episode ended on a happy note. Here’s everything you need to know about Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 7 ahead of its release.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 7 release date and time

Meg Raspberry as seen in the anime series (Image via EMT Squared)

As mentioned earlier, Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 7 is scheduled to be released on May 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 6, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Monday May 13, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Monday May 13, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday May 13, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday May 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Monday May 13, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Monday May 13, 2025

Where to watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 7?

As mentioned earlier, fans can watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 7 on AT-X for fans residing in Japan. Interested viewers can also watch the episode on Tokyo TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11.

All the television channels mentioned earlier will broadcast the episode every Monday. Furthermore, fans can stream the episode on D Anime Store and ABEMA. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.

A brief recap of Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 6

The episode began with Meg revealing her secret of collecting tears. However, how she did it was quite disingenuous. She selectively chose people who were having a tough time to elicit an emotional reaction. There was a sense of perversion in her approach, which Faust hated. She forbade her from using magic for that day. Later that day, Meg spoke to Fine and realized that her approach wasn’t ideal by any means.

As the day progressed, many townsfolk thanked her for the help that she offered. It was clear that they recognized her actions and not just because she is Faust’s student. She realized her mistakes and decided to be more genuine in her willingness to help.

She chose to help an elderly lady with a menial task even though she wouldn’t receive a pure tear for it. Ultimately, Faust reminded her that her efforts have been recognized since she received a new nickname - the Witch of Lapis.

What to expect in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 7?

The upcoming episode will focus on Meg Raspberry and potentially introduce another member of the 7 Great Sages. Meg hasn’t been challenged by a stronger mage in a long time, and therefore, it would be interesting to see her magic abilities being put to the test.

Furthermore, she will also overcome a set of hurdles to help the people in her town with the hopes of receiving more tears that will help her deflect the ancient curse.

