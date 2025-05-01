Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 6 is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can tune in to Tokyo TV and other local television networks to watch the broadcast of the latest episode. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the latest episodes on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms.

The latest episode was quite heartwarming as fans got to see Meg and Sophie spend quality time. Furthermore, Meg’s ability to connect with people was highlighted in the recent episode. She was able to get Sophie to open up and also helped a couple in the process. Here’s everything you need to know about Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 6 ahead of its release.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 6 release date and time

Meg and Sophie as seen in the anime series (Image via EMT Squared)

As mentioned earlier, Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 6 is slated to release on May 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 6 and the corresponding time zones are listed below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Monday May 6, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Monday May 6, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday May 6, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday May 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Monday May 6, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Monday May 6, 2025

Where to watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 6?

As mentioned earlier, fans can watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 6 on AT-X for fans residing in Japan. Interested viewers can watch the episode on Sun TV, Tokyo TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. All the television channels mentioned earlier will broadcast the episode every Monday. Furthermore, fans can stream the episode on D Anime Store and ABEMA. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.

A brief recap of Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5

The episode started with Sophie and Meg apologizing to Faust for their error during the Otherworldly Festival. She decided to allow Meg to work with Sophie during the parade. While they went into the town, they came across a citizen named Marie. She loved the Otherworldy Festival because she met a charming individual who had helped during a distressing time. She waited for an entire year to meet him, but he wasn’t to be seen.

Meg decided to help Marie out by finding the mysterious person’s whereabouts. Turns out, he was a werewolf. His name was He wanted to hide from her and not reveal his identity since he wouldn’t be in a position to live with her. However, Meg chided him for making that decision without even consulting Marie.

The parade was a huge success, and the duo managed to put on an incredible show. The fireworks were the highlight of the day as Marie and her lover watched the show in peace. The next day, they made a contract so that he could stay here with Marie despite being from the Otherworld, and things ended on a happy note.

What to expect in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 6?

Since Meg managed to help Sophie open up, the latter will not receive much screen time in the next episode. There is a high chance that the series could introduce one of the Seven Great Sages.

Furthermore, the upcoming episode will pose another problem for Meg to solve as she needs to start collecting more tears as the days advance.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

