Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5 is all set to be released on April 29, 202,5, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans in Japan can tune in to AT-X and other local television networks to watch the latest episodes. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.
In the latest episode, fans witnessed Sophie in action, and it also revealed her backstory. At first, viewers found it quite difficult to like her, however, they embraced her for who she was. Furthermore, seeing Sophie and Meg’s dynamics in the latest episode was interesting.
Note: The article contains spoilers for the anime series.
Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5 release date and time
As mentioned earlier, Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5 is slated to release on April 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times and the respective time zones for Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5 are listed below:
Where to watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5?
As mentioned earlier, fans can watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5 on AT-X for fans residing in Japan. Interested viewers can watch the episode on Sun TV, Tokyo TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. All the television channels mentioned earlier will broadcast the episode every Monday. Furthermore, fans can stream the episode on D Anime Store and ABEMA. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.
A brief recap of Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 4
The recent episode began with Sophie and Meg spending time together. Faust had instructed Meg to learn from Sophie’s abilities and assist her with opening the gate during the Otherworldly Festival. Sophie was rather cold during the initial stages. However, the story revealed her backstory. Her family abandoned her, which forced her to develop magical abilities. Furthermore, she sought to destroy magic for everyone because it literally snatched everything from her life.
Meg had everything that Sophie didn’t. She had a family, people she cared about, and a life that seemed colorful to her. However, Meg’s innate ability to connect with someone helped her towards the end. She broke through Sophie’s defences and managed to befriend her. She also proved her abilities as a witch by saving the commonfolk from the dangers of the Otherworld.
What to expect in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5?
The upcoming episode will most likely shift focus to Meg’s goals. She needs to collect a lot more drops if she wants to deflect the curse and live longer. She cannot become one of the Great Sages if she doesn’t accomplish the aforementioned task in one year. Furthermore, Faust will most likely receive screen time after making a complete recovery.
