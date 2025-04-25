Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5 is all set to be released on April 29, 202,5, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans in Japan can tune in to AT-X and other local television networks to watch the latest episodes. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll.

Ad

In the latest episode, fans witnessed Sophie in action, and it also revealed her backstory. At first, viewers found it quite difficult to like her, however, they embraced her for who she was. Furthermore, seeing Sophie and Meg’s dynamics in the latest episode was interesting.

Note: The article contains spoilers for the anime series.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5 release date and time

Meg Raspberry as seen in the anime series (Image via EMT Squared)

As mentioned earlier, Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5 is slated to release on April 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times and the respective time zones for Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5 are listed below:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Monday April 29, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Monday April 29, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday April 29, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday April 29, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Monday April 29, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Monday April 29, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5?

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned earlier, fans can watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5 on AT-X for fans residing in Japan. Interested viewers can watch the episode on Sun TV, Tokyo TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. All the television channels mentioned earlier will broadcast the episode every Monday. Furthermore, fans can stream the episode on D Anime Store and ABEMA. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.

Ad

A brief recap of Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 4

Expand Tweet

Ad

The recent episode began with Sophie and Meg spending time together. Faust had instructed Meg to learn from Sophie’s abilities and assist her with opening the gate during the Otherworldly Festival. Sophie was rather cold during the initial stages. However, the story revealed her backstory. Her family abandoned her, which forced her to develop magical abilities. Furthermore, she sought to destroy magic for everyone because it literally snatched everything from her life.

Ad

Meg had everything that Sophie didn’t. She had a family, people she cared about, and a life that seemed colorful to her. However, Meg’s innate ability to connect with someone helped her towards the end. She broke through Sophie’s defences and managed to befriend her. She also proved her abilities as a witch by saving the commonfolk from the dangers of the Otherworld.

What to expect in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 5?

Ad

The upcoming episode will most likely shift focus to Meg’s goals. She needs to collect a lot more drops if she wants to deflect the curse and live longer. She cannot become one of the Great Sages if she doesn’t accomplish the aforementioned task in one year. Furthermore, Faust will most likely receive screen time after making a complete recovery.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Ad

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohan Jagannath Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.



He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.



Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.



In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing. Know More