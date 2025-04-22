Once Upon a Witch's Death anime reveals English dub release date, cast, and more

On Monday, April 21, 2025, Crunchyroll announced that it will release the English dubbed version of Once Upon a Witch's Death anime on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, along with the title's fourth episode (mult-subbed). Tohe company further revealed the details concerning the anime's English dub cast and crew members. The anime premiered on April 1, 2025, in Japan.
Once Upon a Witch's Death anime serves as an adaptation of the fantasy light novel series by the author Saka and the illustrator, Chorefuji. ASCII Media Works has been serializing the light novels since September 2021. Besides the novels, the series has a manga adaptation with Kenu Amearare's art.
Once Upon a Witch's Death anime's English dub premieres on April 22, 2025
According to the current information from Crunchyroll, the English dub for Once Upon a Witch's Death anime is slated to be released on Tuesday, April 18, 2025, with the first episode. While the company hasn't disclosed the exact time, the English dub episode will premiere following the release of the fourth episode's subbed version at 8 am PT.
After its premiere on April 1, 2025, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks, Once Upon a Witch's Death anime has released three episodes, with the fourth episode set to air on April 22, 2025. Anime lovers from worldwide, except Japan and China, can stream the series on Crunchyroll.
Notably, Crunchyroll has revealed the English dub cast members for Once Upon a Witch's Death anime. The dub cast members are:
- Hannah Alyea as Meg
- Linda Young as Faust
- Naya Moreno as Shirofukuro
- Reshel Mae as Fine
- Corinne Sudberg as Carbuncle
- Lisette Montique Diaz as Anna
- Jeff Swearingen as Mr. Hendy
Furthermore, the English dub crew members are also announced. Helena Walstrom is listed as the dub director, while Samantha Herek is the producer. Matt Grounds is the show's Mixer, while Jameson Outlaw is the Engineer. Clayton Browning serves as the Script Adaptation artist.
The Japanese cast members for Once Upon a Witch's Death anime include Yoshino Aoyama as Meg Raspberry, Yoshiko Sakakibara as Faust, Shinpachi Tsuji as Zepeto, Rumi Okubo as Fine Cavendish, Hiroshi Yanaka as Hendy, Tamie Kubota as Flare, Hiromichi Tezuka as Ed, Manatsu Murakami as Lily, and others.
Atsushi Nigorikawa directs the fantasy anime at EMT Squared, with Keiichiro Ochi supervising the series scripts. Yuki Shizuku is adapting Chorefuji's original character designs for animation, while Akiyuki Tateyama is the music composer.
Based on the original light novels, the anime follows Meg Raspberry, a witch apprentice, who learns from her magic teacher, Faust, that she's going to die. To stop her Death Sentence, Meg has to create the Seed of Life using the "Tears of Joy" from 1000 people. Thus, she embarks on a mission to collect the tears of happiness from everyone she meets.
Also read:
- Hyakuemu anime film confirms October 2025 release in North America
- Netflix's Kakegurui Live-action BET announces May 2025 release date with new PV
- Uta no Prince-sama: TABOO NIGHT XXXX film reveals opening movie ahead of May 2025 premiere