Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 4 is all set to be released on April 22, 2025 at 11:30 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can tune in to AT-X and other local television networks to watch the broadcast of the anime series. Furthermore, international audiences can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll.

The latest episode was quite interesting as it introduced Inori to the series. She is one of the Seven Great Mages. Furthermore, we got to see Meg’s self-declared rival in the series. This episode didn’t have much progression as it was a setup for the upcoming episode of the anime series. Here’s everything you need to know about Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 4.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 4 release date and time

Meg Raspberry as seen in the anime (Image via EMT Squared)

As mentioned earlier, Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 4 will be released on April 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Here is a table of the exact release times for Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 4 along with the corresponding time zones.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Monday April 22, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Monday April 22, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday April 22, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday April 22, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Monday April 22, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Monday April 22, 2025

Where to watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 4?

As mentioned earlier, fans can watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 4 on AT-X for fans residing in Japan. The episode can also be watched on Sun TV, Tokyo TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. All the television channels mentioned earlier will broadcast the episode every Monday. Additionally, fans can stream the episode on D Anime Store and ABEMA. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.

A brief recap of Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 3

The episode began with Faust attending the International Magic Conference. During her absence, Inori was tasked with taking care of Meg Raspberry. She is one of the Seven Great Mages and was introduced for the first time in the anime series. She had a calming effect on Meg and showcased her true abilities.

She ensured that the skies were clear so that Meg could see the meteor shower. Meg made a wish, hoping that she would be able to survive the curse and live on to become one of the Seven Great Mages. Towards the end of the episode, Faust had returned only to be confined to bed, all thanks to a back injury. She called in Sophie Hayter to open the gate to the Otherworld, so that the excess magic is released and doesn’t cause chaos.

What to expect in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 4?

Based on what was shown so far, it’s clear that the upcoming episode will focus on Sophie Hayter and the Otherworld Festival. Meg will have to put aside her differences and work with one of the Seven Great Mages. The two of them will have to release the excess magic present within the world in order to ensure balance and order.

